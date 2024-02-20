When you think about foul-mouth comedies that led to the perpetrator's prosecution, images of Richard Pryor, George Carlin, and Lenny Bruce, come to mind. However, two ladies from 1920s England might not have been on that list at first, that is until now. Wicked Little Letters will change your perception, with a true story that shocked the nation, when a foul-mouthed mystery had everyone so shocked they couldn’t look away.

The century-old news phenomenon combines history with raunchy comedy, starring a cast of elite actors that you wouldn’t expect to hear speak such language. If this narrative still doesn’t ring a bell, allow us to unravel it for you. From when to watch, to who’s responsible for bringing this tale to life, here’s everything you’ll want to know about the hilarious British conundrum.

When Is 'Wicked Little Letters' Coming Out?

Wicked Little Letters is scheduled to be released in the United Kingdom on February 23, 2024. Sony Pictures Classics made an agreement with StudioCanal UK for the rights to distribute the film across North America, as stated in a press release from Sony Pictures. The film is expected to be available in the U.S. as soon as March 29, 2024, for its limited release, and on April 5, 2024, it will finally be released nationwide, according to Sony Classics.

Where Can You Watch 'Wicked Little Letters'?

Wicked Little Letters can be watched in theaters upon its release. As mentioned, in the U.S., limited theaters in New York and Los Angeles will be playing it before its national release to theaters across the country.

​​Is There a Trailer for 'Wicked Little Letters'?

StudioCanal UK released a trailer for Wicked Little Letters on its YouTube channel on October 26, 2023.

The British trailer begins with Constable Papperwick (Hugh Skinner) interrogating Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) about an obscene letter that could make your toes curl. Her deflection points to Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley) as a scene of her throwing darts in a pub and cursing presents an incriminating attitude. However, the young officer, Gladys Moss (Anjan Vasan) argues for Gooding’s innocence, and in her defense, she is a single mother who would have nothing to gain by writing a foul-mouthed letter. Unfortunately, the letters continue, creating more issues in the town, and the soft-spoken Swan continues to point fingers at Gooding.

The story takes a turn when Gooding confronts Swan in the street with a few choice words, making it apparent that Gooding is too confrontational to deliver anonymous libel through the post. Instead of putting up a defense, Swan unloads a stream of curses that impresses the lewd widow, forming an unexpected bond between the two. As law enforcement cracks down on the indecent mail, the duo continue to expand their understanding of each other, showing us what it must feel like in the oppressive world for women in the 1920s England.

Sony Pictures Classics released another trailer, intended for the North American audience, on its YouTube channel on January 31, 2024.

Similarly, the trailer quickly expands the mystery of libel which caught the intrigue of the nation. Again, it starts with Swan’s accusations against Gooding, and while Swan is shackled in a courtroom, Gooding’s suspicious grin suggests that she is keeping a secret. Gladys Moss appears and demands more evidence, and claims that the letters appear to be a setup. Swan doesn’t do much to prove her innocence when she violently headbutts a man and continuously speaks in a manner that is deemed proof of her conviction. Nonetheless, how Swan carries herself speaks more of an empowered woman than a cowardly letter writer, provoking Moss to continue her investigation, despite her male colleague's disapproval. In a world where men stick together, women begin to do the same.

What Is 'Wicked Little Letters' About?

Wicked Little Letters the true story, when a series of scandalous letters full of profanity seemingly pointed to a single mother who spoke her mind regardless of the consequences. The strength behind her conviction, however, leads to her becoming an empowering figure to many who once doubted her good character. The lead characters, once at odds, learn to respect each other and understand their similarities, as women in 1920s England.

Who Stars in 'Wicked Little Letters'?

Olivia Colman, who you may recognize as Queen Elizabeth II in Seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown, plays the soft-spoken Edith Swan. Jessie Buckley, recognized as Oraetta Mayflower from Fargo, is a single mother who drinks and curses like a sailor. The rest of the cast includes Anjana Vasan, as Officer Gladys Moss, Timothy Spall, portraying Edward Swan, Gemma Jones, as Victoria Swan, and Eileen Atkins, Malachi Kirby, among others.

Who Is Making 'Wicked Little Letters'?

The director of Wicked Little Letters is Thea Sharrock, who directed Me Before You. The story was adapted by the writer Jonny Sweet who is also known for creating and writing the comedy sitcom Chickens.

More Mystery Comedies Like 'Wicked Little Letters'

Knives Out (2019)

Director: Rian Johnson

Cast: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis

Knives Out is the first installment of a continuing murder mystery franchise that follows the cases investigated by Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). In the style of Sherlock Holmes, he examines a web of lies within family dynamics to determine the perpetrator of homicide in each case. Each movie is full of unexpected twists and dark humor in a modern whodunit that has captured fans of the genre worldwide.

Murder by Death (1976)

Director: Robert Moore

Cast: Peter Sellers, Alec Guinness, Maggie Smith, Truman Capote

In a secluded mansion, Murder by Death involves a group of detectives who are invited to a mansion, owned by a bizarre millionaire, to solve a murder for a cash prize. However, the murder has yet to occur and the opposing egos clash in the comedy as secrets about each investigator are unveiled.

Clue (1985)

Director: Jonathan Lynn

Cast: Tim Curry, Eileen Brennan, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd

Clue captures the popular board game in a realistic scenario where guests are invited to a mansion and become characters in a murder mystery. With secret passages and scarily funny twists, they scramble to uncover the murderer before it is too late. It’s a classic in the comedy thriller genre that blends sophistication with ridiculous mystery.

