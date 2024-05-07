The Big Picture Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley shine in Wicked Little Letters, a hilarious and heartfelt British comedy-drama set in the 1920s.

The film cleverly explores themes of miscommunication, unlikely alliances, and community dynamics with a mix of comedy and drama.

Inspired by the real story of the Littlehampton letters, Wicked Little Letters offers a fascinating glimpse into societal expectations and women's repression.

Collider is excited to offer a sneak peek of Wicked Little Letters, the wickedly funny British comedy-drama directed by Thea Sharrock, featuring Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley. Set in the 1920s in the quiet town of Littlehampton, the film explores a peculiar chapter of history through a humorous and heartfelt story of miscommunication and unlikely alliances. In Wicked Little Letters, Colman plays a reserved widow who finds herself wrongly accused of sending scandalous anonymous letters around her town.

Buckley portrays her free-spirited neighbor who becomes an ally as they embark on a mission to clear Colman’s name. The film cleverly navigates between comedy and drama, reflecting on themes such as community dynamics and the complexities of friendship. The exclusive clip features some of the most creative swearing you'll hear this side of the Atlantic Ocean — but it's not for the faint of heart!

The Real Story Behind the Littlehampton Letters

Wicked Little Letters is inspired by the true story of the Littlehampton letters that captivated and scandalised the public in the 1920s. The unusual piece of British history involved a series of anonymous, obscene letters sent to various residents of Littlehampton, a small coastal town. The letters were so outrageous and widespread that they caught the attention of local law enforcement.

As the investigation unfolded, it was discovered that the letters were the work of a surprisingly innocuous source — a local middle-aged woman known for her involvement in community affairs and unlikely to be suspected of such mischief. The case highlighted themes of societal expectations, the repression of women during the era, and the ways in which humor and rebellion can manifest in a tightly knit community. The real-life story provides a fascinating backdrop for the film, offering insights into the social dynamics of early 20th century England while also reflecting on themes that are still relevant today.

Collider's Aidan Kelley thoroughly enjoyed the movie, and praised the performances of the two leads in his review:

In case you didn't know, Olivia Colman is a sensational actor. In other news, water is wet. Yes, saying an Academy Award-winner like Colman is excellent in whatever she's in almost feels redundant at this point. Still, it really can't be understated that she has once again proven herself to be one of the finest performers working in the industry today with Wicked Little Letters. The same can also be said for Buckley as Wicked Little Letters reunites the two actors after they played the same character in 2021's The Lost Daughter. Just like Colman, Buckley is a delight to watch on screen, injecting so much personality and charm into the character of Rose Gooding.

Wicked Little Letters will launch today on VOD.