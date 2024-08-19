The Big Picture The 1920s scandal of foul-mouthed letters in Great Britain sparked a national uproar.

The film adaptation, Wicked Little Letters, with Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley, sheds light on the mystery.

The movie adds dramatic elements to the real story, providing a fresh perspective on the century-old incident.

Once upon a time in 1920s Great Britain, two women became the spotlight of a raucous scandal that rocked the whole country. It all started with the sending of – hold your bloomers – foul-mouthed letters. The idea of one of them writing such vulgar and crude words was unthinkable. What can now be publicly seen on an hourly basis in a Twitter exchange between enraged users was, at the time, a totally serious matter. The whole town became involved, with local and national authorities following.

A hundred years later, the peculiar story was unearthed and adapted into a twisted comedy. Reuniting after Netflix’s The Lost Daughter, Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley star in Wicked Little Letters as the protagonists of this almost-forgotten real-life drama. In the original case, the culprit was found, and the affair was laid to rest. Through Colman’s cleverness and Buckley’s wit, a plausible dramatization of the original events takes place – and that’s how the Thea Sharrock-helmed film provides satisfactory answers to what happened. Here’s a bit of what really went down in the century-old and very British incident.

The Facts Behind 'Wicked Little Letters'

The incident – which the Daily Mail dubbed “The Seaside Mystery” – started with the unlikely friendship between a coy Edith Swan and uninhibited Rose Gooding. The 1920s pair – who were in their late 20s – were neighbors in the quiet little town of Littlehampton. Swan lived with her parents and two brothers, while Gooding lived with her husband, her daughter, and her sister with her three children. The friendship between both was put to the test, mainly because Rose’s crowded home was loud and unkempt. But the breaking point came when Edith accused Rose of physical violence towards one of Rose’s nephews, prompting an investigation from a child protection agency. Sometime later, Edith started receiving the hateful letters, which were so R-rated that they could’ve been part of Deadpool & Wolverine’s script.

Eventually, other people started to receive letters as well. Edith’s fiancé received one in which she was accused of adultery, provoking a brief suspension of their engagement. The Swans quickly accused Rose of writing them, and she was imprisoned not one, but two times. During one of those incarcerations, a notebook with the same handwriting was sent to the police, proving Rose couldn’t have written it or the letters. Later, a policewoman witnessed having seen Edith delivering one of the letters that followed, but the judge still didn’t believe a woman so proper could be responsible. Rose’s family summoned Scotland Yard to prove her innocence, which also involved Post Office investigators. They sold Edith stamps marked with invisible ink, proving definitely she’d done it when she sent one last obscene letter. “The Seaside Mystery” was mostly solved, with the reasons behind Edith’s actions remaining the only question without an answer.

How Does 'Wicked Little Letters' Adapt the Events of The Seaside Mystery?

In Wicked Little Letters, Colman plays the uptight Edith who – through Buckley’s reckless Rose – learns there can be life without the restraints of extreme religious morality. Their friendship develops nicely, until a drunken Rose confronts Edith’s father Edward (Timothy Spall) on the role of women in their family. The film also benefits from trimming some elements from the real events, while giving a larger role to the involved policewoman – through Anjana Vasan’s Gladys. Her determination to seek justice is what pushes the case forward. Being the only one who cares about the truth, she asks the basic question of comparing handwriting. From the beginning, it’s clear to her that Rose’s writing isn't the letters’ author.

Gladys goes against her superiors and gets suspended from her duties, while summing up the ladies of Littlehampton to her cause. The crew that she assembles comes up with the invisible ink idea. And, in a climax that sees Edith and Rose coming face to face, they end up proving Edith is the culprit. Although now discovered and sentenced to an incarceration period, Edith seems freer than ever. Finding herself condemned to jail was a better prospect than continuing her life in the prison that is her home.

'Wicked Little Letters' Benefits from its Added Dramatic Elements

Through the records of what happened in real life, we can paint a picture of the two women involved, both imperfect through their trauma. But it’s through Wicked Little Letters’ added elements that we get a wider scope of their lives. Rose’s story shows her daughter Nancy (Abigail’s Alisha Weir) as her main motivation to go on. Even when seeming impetuous, she’s a caring and devoted mother. Through Buckley’s interpretation, Rose is a woman ahead of her time, with layers that go beyond society’s expectations of the female gender at the time.

Although the real motive for Edith to perpetrate this petty crime remains unknown, it is through Sharrock’s direction, Jonny Sweet’s script, and Colman’s interpretation that a complex canvas is painted, providing possible answers. Her father is not only a strict figure in her life, but also an emotionally abusive one. Justifying his actions through religion, he isolates Edith vying to keep her at his service. In the adaptation, he’s responsible for Edith’s husband leaving her and for calling the child protection agency on Rose. Their penultimate exchange hints at Edith’s bisexual orientation, with her father trying to keep her away from what he sees as a sin but, in reality, are the two people with whom she feels most herself.

It's very interesting – to say the least – seeing how a hundred years’ difference can put a situation like this in a different perspective. “The Seaside Mystery” found further life thanks to Colman, Buckley, and crew. Wicked Little Letters succeeds mainly in two things. It rescues a mediated situation from oblivion to tell the story of these women, with a humorous but human angle. And, ultimately, it manages to translate the ordeal into a language that resonates with present-day audiences – as foul-mouthed as it turned out to be.

