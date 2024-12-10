It took Beetlejuice Beetlejuice nearly three months of earning at the box office to become one of the top five highest-grossing movies of the year domestically, but two movies that premiered in the last three weeks have already passed it. Just a few weeks ago, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Dune: Part Two were the fourth and fifth-highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office with $294 million and $282 million, respectively, but now the #4 spot belongs to Wicked at $322 million and Moana 2 with $299 million. This is certainly a disappointing development for Warner Bros., who were hoping to finish the year with at least one movie in the top five at the box office but are now left with none, while Disney has three and Universal has two.

That’s not to say that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice wasn’t an immense success at the box office; the film was produced for $100 million but grossed right at $450 million, making it a major profit for the studio. The same can also be said for Dune: Part Two, which was produced for $190 million but also hauled in $426 million from overseas markets to help its worldwide total eclipse $700 million, meaning Warner Bros. earned over $1.1 billion from its two highest-grossing movies that only cost the studios $290 million. Warner Bros. also had another hit with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the fifth installment in the Monster-Verse franchise that hauled in $196 million domestically and $372 million in foreign markets on its way to a global cumulative total of more than $568 million.

‘Wicked’ May Lose Its #4 Spot at the Box Office

While Wicked is currently $23 million ahead of Moana 2 at the domestic box office, the Disney animated sequel starring Dwayne Johnson hauled in $51 million this weekend to Wicked’s $36, slashing what started as a major lead after Wicked premiere one weekend earlier. Since both films were playing in theaters there has only been one day where Wicked beat Moana 2 at the domestic box office, and unless Moana 2 runs aground sometime soon, it will certainly pass Wicked and leave it in the #5 spot on the list of the year’s highest-grossing movies.

Moana 2 and Wicked are both playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the films and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

