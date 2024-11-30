It was a wickedly good day at the domestic box office on Friday, November 29, 2024, as audiences came out in droves to push the total to a record-shattering $106.77 million. That unbelievable tally marked the fourth-highest single-day gross ever, just behind the stratospheric heights of Avengers: Endgame (yes, that one movie holds the record for the two highest single days in domestic box office history) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. With Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator II leading the charge, it was a Black Friday to remember, and a reminder of why movie theaters remain the number one place to see blockbusters. Below are the top 5 single grossing days in domestic box office history.

Rank Date Box Office Total Key Movies

1 Apr 27, 2019 $129M Avengers: Endgame (1st Saturday)

2 Apr 26, 2019 $110M Avengers: Endgame (1st Friday)

3 Dec 26, 2015 $109M Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2nd Saturday), Daddy’s Home (1st Saturday)

4 Nov 29, 2024 $106.77M Moana 2, Wicked, Gladiator II

5 Apr 28, 2018 $105M Avengers: Infinity War (1st Saturday)

How Much Did Each Movie Bring In?

The wave was unstoppable as Moana 2 surged ahead, pulling in a massive $54.5 million on Friday alone. Audiences set sail for the multiplexes as Disney's decision to change their next Moana project from a Disney+ series into a theatrical movie paid off in mountains of cash that are almost as big as the demigod Maui's muscles. The film has already grossed $140 million domestically in just three days, proving that no matter how long it's been, come what may, she still knows the way.

Meanwhile, over in Munchkinland, Wicked cast a spell of its own, conjuring up $32 million and bringing its total to a magical $214.3 million after just eight days. It's hard to overstate the amount of hype this movie has right now. The movie adaptation of the Broadway smash hit is keeping audiences sigh defying gravity as the movie is hitting all four quadrants like a ton of bricks while they pack theaters to revisit the untold tale of the witches of Oz. Not even flying monkeys could slow down Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and this movie is going to be playing all the way through the New Year thanks to repeat viewings and the inevitable singalong showings.

Down in the Colosseum, Gladiator II fought valiantly for its share of the spotlight, earning $12.4 million on Friday. The sequel to Ridley Scott’s iconic historical epic is proving that audiences still have an appetite for vengeance and big-screen spectacle. With a domestic total nearing $93 million, there's not much need to ask audiences “Are you not entertained?” The answer is clearly a resounding yes.

All three movies are unsurprisingly still in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Dana Ledoux Miller , Jared Bush , Jason Hand , Ron Clements , John Musker

