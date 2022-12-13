Since its publication, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz has seen more than a few adaptations in the century. Easily the most popular version is the 1939 film starring Judy Garland, and since then, there have been so many different screen versions of the classic fairytale from L. Frank Baum, both in film and television. The story has even had more than a few stage adaptations, with one of the earliest examples being The Wiz - the soul-inspired remaining and one of the few musical versions of the story to match the quality of the 1939 film. As great as projects like The Wiz are, there is a more modern example that swept the world by storm upon its release.

Wicked could very easily be called the Hamilton of the early 2000s. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire titled Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, the musical was an absolute phenomenon in the world of musical theater, being a refreshingly unique take on an established concept. Instead of focusing on a little girl from Kansas who enters the magical world of Oz, this new story explores the origins of the Wicked Witch of the West. How she became the iconic villain, and how she connects to the rest of the beloved characters we all know and love. The show went on to win three Tony Awards, and since its premiere on Broadway, fans have patiently awaited a movie version of the famous play.

Thankfully, the wait will soon be over, as Wicked is set to finally hit the big screen relatively soon, bringing with it an experienced director of Broadway adaptations and a star-studded cast of some of the biggest names in acting and music working today. Wicked has become one of the most anticipated films of 2024, with years of attempts to adapt the show finally yielding tangible results. To find out everything we know so far about this return to the wonderful land of Oz, read below to discover the current status of the cast, crew, release date, and more.

Editor's Note: This article was last updated on September 5, 2024.

Wicked was previously set to release on December 25, 2024, but the film was recently moved up by nearly a month! Broadway and Wizard of Oz fans alike will finally get to see Wicked makes its way onto the big screen on Friday, November 22, 2024. The movie will be opening on the same day as another major tentpole in the form of Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2.A week later, Wicked will have to compete against another highly anticipated musical movie: Moana 2. The movie was previously scheduled to open a week later but was likely pushed forward to avoid competition with the animated Disney sequel.

7 Will 'Wicked' be Released on Streaming or in Theaters?

Wicked will be making its way into theaters rather than streaming, given how massive an IP the show is and how highly anticipated an adaptation has been. We're a long way from hearing any news on a streaming release but given that Wicked is being produced by Universal Pictures, it's possible we'll see the film make a streaming release on Peacock in early 2025.

6 Is There a Trailer for 'Wicked'?

The first look at Wicked was released on February 11, 2024. This was during Super Bowl LVIII, and while it's not a full trailer, it gives us a glimpse of what the film will look like once it releases in November.

A behind-the-scenes look at the movie was released on May 13, 2024, detailing the production of the movie and how Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were cast in the lead roles.

The full trailer for Wicked was released by Universal on May 15. Running at over three minutes, the trailer reveals a lot of new information about the movie and teases some of the movie's musical numbers.

The second trailer for Wicked was released on September 5, 2024. The trailer doesn't offer us much new, especially since this trailer is a minute shorter than the previous one, but it does give us a more clear sneak peek at the movie's rendition of "Defying Gravity."

Additional footage for Wicked was shown during Univesal's 2024 CinemaCon panel. Collider's Britta DeVore was in attendance and described the footage in a piece for the site.

Before exiting the stage, the duo introduced the latest clip to come from Wicked. Although it used some previously seen footage, it was filled out, better following the relationship between Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande). It teased iconic moments like the gifting of Elphaba’s hat and her character’s demonization — with plenty of magic and shades of green and pink throughout, as well as the introduction of Peter Dinklage as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.

5 What Is the Plot of 'Wicked'?

Obviously, Wicked is expected to follow more or less the same plot as the original show, but in case you're unfamiliar with the story, here's a general and brief rundown with no major spoilers. Here, the Wicked Witch of the West is given the name of Elphaba in the story (named after original Wizard of Oz author L. Frank Baum), who has faced a difficult upbringing for her entire life after coming out of her mother's womb with green skin without any explanation. Having green skin in a magical world filled with talking animals and flowers that make you fall asleep may not seem like a major development, but this story's version of Oz is a bit more complex and modern than what we've seen before. Years later, Elphaba is accepted into Shiz University, where she will meet a peppy rival in Glinda the Good Witch, a pompous and unlikely love interest with Prince Fiyero, and even the all-powerful Wizard of Oz himself. All these characters and more shape Elphaba into the villain she'll ultimately become, almost all in entirely unexpected ways.

The official synopsis for Wicked reads:

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.