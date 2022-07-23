From Mean Girls to The Dropout, Amanda Seyfried has nabbed roles in some of the biggest projects coming out of Hollywood. For someone with the massive amount of talent that she has, it’s hard to believe that she lives with regrets surrounding both roles she got and those she didn’t get. But, believe it - stars are just like us - they too have regrets. For Seyfried that regret stems from her performance in 2012s on-screen adaptation of musical juggernaut, Les Misérables. In it, she played the role of Cosette, one of the story’s main protagonists. With a background in singing, and even starring in another musical-turned-film, 2008’s Mamma Mia!, it seemed that Seyfried was the perfect fit for the soprano character.

However, at least in her eyes, she believed she didn’t quite nail the part. During a conversation with Variety for their “Actors on Actors” series back in 2021, Seyfried revealed that she was quite disappointed with her performance in the Tom Hooper-helmed film. In her interview, Seyfried voiced a mountain of regrets, even going as far as to say “I wish I could redo ‘Les Misérables.’” The reason behind her remorse is all about the grueling process of singing live on set versus using a backtrack recording to be laid over those scenes. This task was something that Seyfried said her voice was just not prepared for.

In a recent interview with Backstage, she admitted that she auditioned for the highly anticipated on-screen telling of the multiple Tony Award-winning Wicked. Seyfried says that she was hoping to win the part of Glinda the Good Witch, the up-beat, soprano role in the Jon M. Chu-helmed feature. Hoping to regain faith in herself after her perceived Les Miz failings, the actress went out for the highly coveted part while wrapping for The Dropout, something she refers to as “the hardest role” of her career. Two days before the final day of filming for the Hulu limited series, Seyfried went in to audition for Wicked.

Image via Netflix

As fate would have it, the part of Glinda eventually went to pop-megastar Ariana Grande, but in the end, Seyfried has found peace with it all. While she didn’t get her comeback role, the experience showed Seyfried how much she’s grown as a singer and that “whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared.”

After beating herself up for a decade, we’re happy to know that perhaps Seyfried is easing up a bit knowing that her next musical role may be right around the corner. As for Wicked, the film is currently in the process of deciding how to broken into two films, something that was announced back in late April after production was met with several delays. Along with Grande, the film will also star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba aka The Wicked Witch of the West.

Check out the trailer for Seyfried's recent role in The Dropout below: