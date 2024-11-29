Wicked has been dancing through theaters in America and all over the world. Fresh off its release on November 22, the on-screen adaptation of the Broadway classic has been in the making for many years. Now under the helm of Jon M. Chu, whose musical directing stints include Step Up 2 and In The Heights, Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda Upland (Ariana Grande) can finally see the light of day in the Land of Oz.

A tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and justice, Wicked has not only loyal fans of the musical’s lore but also general audiences who are new to the story. As the movie kicks off Thanksgiving week alongside fellow heavy hitters in cinemas, here’s how much Wicked has grossed so far and the overall budget breakdown to bring the film to the silver screen.

Budget for 'Wicked' By Department

The overall production budget for Wicked is estimated to be around $150 million. Check out how some of the expenses are distributed across the film.

Actors

While the leading actresses' salaries are not disclosed to the public, there has been speculation regarding their alleged pay differences, with Grande earning being paid $15 million and Erivo only earning $1 million. However, according to Deadline, Universal has clarified that this pay difference is merely a false report and based on an Internet hoax.

Despite the reports being fake, it doesn’t take away the reality of women of color in Hollywood not being properly paid for their roles. Taraji P. Henson, whose acting accolades include a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in Empire, has talked about the dire situation of the industry’s pay inequality.

“When you hear someone go, ‘Such and such made $10 million,’ that didn’t make it to their account,” Henson continued. “Off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50%. Now have $5 million. Your team is getting 30% of what you gross, not after what Uncle Sam took. Now do the math.”

Practical Sets

Wicked’s practical sets are handled by six-time Oscar-nominated production designer Nathan Crowley. Responsible for creating the world of the movie, Crowley oversaw the production work for the movie’s designed sets, including the 52-foot high set for Shiz University, and planting nine million tulips to bring Munchkinland to life. Although the budget for Crowley’s work has yet to be revealed, Crowley has done extensive work for movies with similar production budgets, like Interstellar ($165 million budget), Batman Begins ($150 million budget), and most recently, Wonka ($125 million budget).

Visual Effects

Complementing Wicked’s practical sets, Industrial Light & Magic is responsible for providing the film’s visual effects, with Pablo Helman leading the team as production visual effects supervisor. The visual effects house is also the same one that brought all the tornados to life in the 2024 remake of America’s favorite disaster film, Twisters. Working with a $155-200 million budget for Twisters, the team managed to bring six tornado scenes, using ten intricate models, an LFL pyro simulation program, and other technical bits that connect to the background sky. Unlike Twisters, which is set in Oklahoma, Wicked is much more out of this world and presumably requires a lot more intricate, and costlier, visual effects to piece together with the film’s practical sets.

The Costs of Promoting 'Wicked'

Outside of Wicked’s $150 million production budget, the movie received a marketing push worth up to $350 million - a staggering amount compared to Universal’s other promotional campaigns for blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Way Home ($220 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($200 million). With the film being under the Universal Pictures banner, the movie has access to 450 promotional partners, including Target and Bloomingdale’s, focusing on the retail sector and harnessing their reach of two billion shoppers. This huge budget is attributed to Wicked which, despite being an IP, has yet to build a strong cinematic presence since it’s not part of a franchise.

Starbucks Collaboration

The coffee chain, worth $115.4 billion, whipped up two new drinks to match the occasion: the Glinda Pink Potion (with a dragon fruit refresher bas