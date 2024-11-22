Alright, Wicked fans — let’s talk about this witchy cast! With Emerald City gleaming just around the corner, Wicked is set to hit theaters on November 22, and we’re here to give you the inside scoop on who’s who in Oz. If you loved The Wonderful Wizard of Oz or the Broadway phenomenon, get ready because this two-part movie extravaganza is taking us for a ride into the origin stories of our favorite Oz icons — from the misunderstood Elphaba to the fabulously extra Galinda (yes, that’s Glinda with a “Ga!”). And this is just Act One! Wicked Part Two will debut next fall, bringing even more magic, mayhem, and maybe a flying monkey or two.

With that said, it’s fair to say Wicked will leave a lasting impression — one that might just be a little green — on movie screens for the next year. So, whether you’re here for the friendships, the feuds, or the flying monkeys, we’ve put together a guide to Oz’s most colorful characters and the talented stars bringing them all to life! Welcome aboard.

Cynthia Erivo

Elphaba Thropp

In a role as green as it is grand, Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West. A Broadway powerhouse and Hollywood star, Erivo brings her award-winning talent to the social-outcast-turned-rebel leader whose journey from misunderstood teen to powerful witch is central to Wicked’s story. After blowing audiences away with her Academy Award-nominated role in Harriet and her Tony Award-winning role in the Broadway musical The Color Purple, Erivo’s Elphaba is ready to soar (or should we say, defy gravity).

Ariana Grande

Galinda Upland

Playing the bubbly, pre-Good Witch version of Glinda, pop sensation Ariana Grande transforms into Galinda, the beauty-queen-turned-beloved-enchantress. As Galinda befriends Elphaba in their school days at Shiz University, she starts as Oz’s social butterfly — and thanks to Grande’s killer vocals, her stage legacy (first brought to life by Kristin Chenoweth) is in good hands.

While Grande has already reached impressive career heights—including Grammy wins, chart-topping singles, and a season as a coach on The Voice—her turn as Galinda in Wicked marks a special milestone. Not only does it give her the chance to step into a childhood dream role, but it also makes her big-screen debut as a headliner.

Michelle Yeoh

Madame Morrible

The formidable Michelle Yeoh lends her Oscar-winning gravitas to Madame Morrible, Shiz University’s strict headmistress with a soft spot for the Wizard’s regime. Between her penchant for political scheming and intolerance toward Oz’s “second-class” animal citizens, Madame Morrible wields her authority with a dark flair.

Yeoh is known for her roles in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Star Trek: Discovery, and the Best Picture winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Jeff Goldblum

The Wizard

As the Wizard himself, Jeff Goldblum channels his already unique charisma into Oz’s most notorious pretender. Behind his great-and-powerful image, he hides a complicated link to Elphaba’s past that adds more mystery and depth to his deceitfulness.

Goldblum is a Hollywood veteran known for his roles in Jurassic Park and Independence Day. He has a natural charm that makes him a spot-on pick for Oz’s greatest “deceiver.”

Jonathan Bailey

Fiyero

As Fiyero, Jonathan Bailey steps into the role of a suave and conflicted prince whose charm is as effortless as his attitude is laid-back. Bailey’s theater chops—including an Olivier Award for Company—make him the perfect fit to play Fiyero, the carefree prince who’s more complicated than he first seems. He starts as a charming, easygoing guy but ends up deeply intertwined with both Galinda and Elphaba, and his willingness to risk everything for love adds some real spice to his character.

Ethan Slater

Boq

A lovesick Munchkin with eyes for Galinda, Boq Woodman is played by Broadway’s own Ethan Slater, known for his Tony-nominated role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. Boq’s one-sided obsession with Galinda is the perfect mix of comedy and heartbreak. He’s totally smitten, while she’s barely aware he exists, which adds a somewhat sad comedic layer to the story—but it also shows how love can make people do all sorts of things, even if it’s not returned.

Marissa Bode

Nessarose Thropp

Marissa Bode takes on the role of Nessarose, Elphaba’s younger sister, marking her major film debut in Wicked. Nessarose, who is portrayed as paraplegic, has a story that can be powerful but heartbreaking. We watch as Bode navigates Nessarose's personal limitations and the complicated evolution of her relationship with Elphaba. The dynamic between the two is filled with both love and rivalry, creating a tension that's bound to bring an emotional punch to the film.

Bowen Yang

Pfannee

Bowen Yang steps in as Pfannee, one of Galinda’s snobby but lovable friends, bringing his trademark humor and sass from SNL right into the heart of Oz. Pfannee is the type who lives for drama, status, and witty put-downs —he’s basically the quintessential sidekick who loves the spotlight and is never short on attitude.

Yang is best known for his work as a Saturday Night Live cast member, where his roles often embody hilarious and witty characters—such as his viral act on the Titanic iceberg and his appearances as the “Trendy Judge” on Weekend Update.

Bronwyn James

ShenShen

Bronwyn James is taking on the role of ShenShen, also playing one of Glinda's friends at Shiz University. Though ShenShen isn’t a lead character, she brings a unique energy that lights up the ensemble, adding to the magic and charm that makes Wicked so special.

James has made a name for herself in both TV and film with standout roles in shows like The Rook and movies like Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Keala Settle

Miss Coddle

Keala Settle, who’s best known for stealing the show in The Greatest Showman and for her Broadway turn in Waitress, is joining the Wicked cast as Miss Coddle. Although Miss Coddle isn’t part of the original Broadway musical, she’s a fun new addition to the Wicked film — and there’s no doubt that Settle’s powerhouse vocals and sense of humor will make her the perfect Shiz University teacher.

Peter Dinklage

Doctor Dillamond

The Emmy-winning Peter Dinklage joins Wicked as Doctor Dillamond, Shiz University’s wise and kind history professor (who just so happens to be a goat). Dillamond’s role in Wicked is a powerful one. As the voice of Oz’s oppressed animals, his lessons go beyond mere education—they challenge the oppressive system that fuels discrimination and inequality.

Dinklage is best known for his standout role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, as well as making his mark in films like The Station Agent and Elf. Dinklage's award-worthy performances have earned him multiple accolades, including an Emmy Award for his work on Game of Thrones.