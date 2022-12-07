Tony-nominated and ultra-popular actor Ethan Slater danced through life and right into nailing his audition for the upcoming Universal telling of Wicked. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical star has nabbed the role of Boq in the theatrical adaptation of the critically acclaimed musical according to a report from Variety. For those who may need a refresher, Boq is the apple of Nessarose’s eye. Nessarose, who is Elphaba’s sister and later becomes The Wicked Witch of the East, becomes disheartened that Boq doesn’t share her affections and casts a spell on him — but we won’t ruin the rest for you.

While Nessarose’s part has yet to be cast, we do know that her sister, Elphaba aka The Wicked Witch of the West will be played by Cynthia Erivo with Ariana Grande as Glinda and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. With the main cast all but filled out, many are wondering if the rumors surrounding Jeff Goldblum’s possible take on the Wizard will pan out as expected. Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights director Jon M. Chu will back the feature, adding another Broadway hit to his filmmaking repertoire.

Defying gravity since 2003, Stephen Schwartz’s Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Wicked has been an absolute fan favorite since the first note of the overture was played almost two decades ago. The tale acts as a prequel to the classic story of The Wizard of Oz and gives a background to many of the characters Dorothy meets on her journey down the yellow brick road. Its main characters are Elphaba, who will later become The Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, who becomes known as Glinda the Good Witch. The original Broadway production further bolstered the already incredible careers of Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth, who played Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. As for Slater’s Boq, the character was originated by Young Frankenstein and Waitress actor, Christopher Fitzgerald.

Image via Universal

RELATED: ‘Wicked,’ ‘Godzilla,’ ‘Eloise’ and More on Display at Licensing Expo

Making his Broadway debut after originating the beloved character who lives in a pineapple under the sea, Slater nabbed not only a Tony nomination for his performance but also took home a slew of accolades including the Drama Desk and Broadway Beacon Awards. Most recently, he appeared in the revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins in the role of the Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald. Off the stage, Slater has appeared on Murphy Brown, Instinct, and Fosse/Verdon and is working on Jean Doumanian’s Buster Keaton series as well as appearing in a supporting role in Andrew Kightlinger’s on-screen adaptation of Lost on a Mountain in Maine.

As for Wicked, the production is being broken into two halves with the first set to land in theaters around Christmas 2024 and the second to drop later in 2025. Check out a trailer for the Broadway production of Wicked below.