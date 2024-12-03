When people think of Wicked, the iconic costumes will be one of the first images to come to mind Glinda’s signature pink contrasting with Elphaba’s all-black attire is such a memorable image and one that was paramount to get right in Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation. That task was left in the safe hands of Paul Tazewell, the man behind the costumes for Hamilton and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Working off the 1939 MGM Wizard of Oz film, Tazewell creates a wardrobe for both Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Ariana Grande) that reflects their personal and emotional journey through the story. This meticulous design allows the important moments in the two protagonists’ growth to be physically represented in their attire.

Elphaba’s Style Reflects Her Outsider Status

Elphaba’s costume is designed to reflect her introverted nature as well as her rigidity. Tazewell has Elphaba in all black when we first meet her, and not just because it reflects her costume in the 1939 film. Tazewell told WWD that he loves the austerity of the color and that it reflects Elphaba’s mourning of her mother, who she lost at a young age during Nessarose’s (Marissa Bode) birth. The black also acts as a reflection of her positioning; she is rejected as her classmates choose to avoid her due to her perceived differences. When she arrives at Shiz, her clothes are restrictive, with a high neckline, buttons up to her shoulder, and plaited hair. Tazewell described this silhouette to Harper's Bazaar as “very strong and although reserved, has a very direct sense of style.”

While Elphaba’s costume is plain in color, it is laced with intricacies. Tazewell uses a trick that makes her university outfits look simple from afar, which is how she is normally perceived, but up close they are more complex and filled with detail. Through this, he shows that Elphaba is a layered character, and interesting, but only if you get close to her. There are nuances to Elphaba that require more than a quick glance to understand.

It is only in the final few scenes that Elphaba’s style drastically changes. She is finally set free from the structure of Shiz University and feels more accepted in the Emerald City; therefore, her clothes are less fitted. After she speaks to the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and realizes she needs to break free from authority, Glinda hands her the iconic black cape. Her hair is flowing freely, with the waves representing the plaits (and confinement) of her past. This newfound fluidity is what signifies that Elphaba is finally free and is able to defy gravity.

Galinda’s Popularity is Represented in her Wardrobe

Galinda’s outfits reflect her status in a totally contrasting way to Elphaba. Unlike her roommate, Galinda is the height of popularity; she is fashion-forward and admired by most of the student body. Therefore, her outfits have to be contemporary and avant-garde to reflect her position as a trailblazer and someone who is held in extremely high regard by her classmates. Her outfits are embellished to show her ornateness, evoking 1930s Hollywood icons. She is often seen with a fascinator, a bag, or intricate sleeve designs.

However, as the movie progresses, Galinda grows closer to Elphaba and she softens. As she matures, her hemline drops. Although she always has her prestige, her position in “No One Mourns the Wicked” is much more ceremonial. The iconic bubble dress from this scene is Glinda’s most recognizable look of the whole show. It takes inspiration from real life through spirals often found in nature as well as in abstract forms, perhaps most famously through the golden ratio, to show Glinda’s perceived transcendence in the eyes of the citizens of Munchkinland. The translucent fabric is visually reflective of the bubble she travels in, and the sense of transparency she exhibits to the general public.

Although in the original Broadway show, this dress was famously blue due to copyright issues, Tazewell made the decision to make this dress pink in the movie to reflect the iconic look worn by Billie Burke in the original Wizard of Oz movie. The costuming of Wicked is vital as it represents the balance between and evolving relationship of Galinda and Elphaba, changing as their feelings and emotions towards each other shift. Their wardrobe doesn’t simply adapt to their exterior; it transitions with their interior.

