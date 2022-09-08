Cynthia Erivo is set to play Elphaba in the upcoming Wicked movies directed by Jon M. Chu. With "Defying Gravity" going hand-in-hand with the green-skinned character, Erivo has revealed how she will take a "natural" approach when performing the hit song. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Erivo spoke of how she plans to put her own stamp on her character Elphaba’s signature song.

"There’s the temptation to push and to do too much with it,” she said of the song composed for the original Broadway production by Stephen Schwartz. Whilst Idina Menzel, who first sung "Defying Gravity" on the Broadway stage in 2003, “belted” out the notes of the rather difficult song, Erivo intends to go with what she is feeling when she is singing. “I’ve been listening to it, and I’ve sung it. I kind of just go with it naturally,” she said.

Erivo’s take on the finale song of the first movie is based on how she feels about Schwartz’s music. Praising the composer for creating something “really spectacular,” Erivo explained that her “method will be to communicate the meaning of the song as much as [she] can.” The actress, who currently features in Disney’s live action remake of Pinocchio as The Blue Fairy, went on to explain that she sees the song as being “a piece about not being held back from the greatness that a person has within themselves and allowing themselves to soar beyond their own ideas or beyond their own possible wishes and to become as great as they’re meant to be… whatever comes out of my mouth, hopefully, will communicate that.” Viewers can expect that this will mean they may hear a mixture of Erivo’s pure essence and what has already been brought to Schwartz’s song in past performances.

Image via National Geographic

RELATED: 'Pinocchio' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Disney Live-Action Remake

Whichever way Erivo goes about the song, she has the support of director Chu. “Cynthia, Ariana, and I—and all of the cast and crew—pledge to create nothing less than an experience that honors its foundation for all the fans who’ve waited for this movie,” he said in a Twitter post announcing the production of the two Wicked movies. The statement added they would “offer a thrilling, fantastical world full of dynamic characters that invites in those who are unfamiliar.”

Whilst Chu toyed with the idea of possibly removing several songs from the original production, he revealed turning the Wizard of Oz-inspired musical into two separate films was the only way to go. “As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years… we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters,” his statement said, which will ensure viewers will get to hear Erivo’s unique take on the song. Indeed, Erivo’s rendition of "Defying Gravity" will play an important part in the first movie, acting as the finale from which the second movie will follow.

The two Wicked movies, which will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024 and December 25, 2025, will focus on the friendship between two young women, Elphaba and Glinda, and how they came to be known as the ‘Bad Witch’ and ‘Good Witch’ featured in The Wizard of Oz. The film adaptation will echo the Broadway production, which in turn was based on the novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire. Erivo will star alongside Ariana Grande, who beat Amanda Seyfried in auditions to play Elphaba’s bubbly roommate, Glinda. Chu is working alongside Winnie Holzman, who wrote the original stage book, and producer Marc Platt. Production of the Universal movie has resumed in England after delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first Wicked movie will be released in theaters December 25, 2024.