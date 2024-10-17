There are few stories more iconic than The Wizard of Oz. Based on L. Frank Baum’s novel, the 1939 classic film became one of (if not the) most iconic pieces of cinematic history. While there have been various attempts to reboot and retell the story over the years, only one property has come close to capturing the same magic and success: Wicked. The upcoming film is based on the smash hit 2003 Broadway musical, itself adapted from Gregory Maguire’s bestseller. It tells the story of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a girl born with green skin who is ostracized because of it. She develops a friendship with Galinda, later Glinda (Ariana Grande), before prejudice and fear tear them apart. Despite both source materials being massively successful, it’ll have taken 21 years to translate the tale onto the big screen by the time Wicked debuts on November 22, 2024. Though its journey was filled with setbacks, the film is finally ready to defy gravity in a bigger way than ever imagined.

‘Wicked’ Spent Years in Development

When Universal producer Marc Platt, along with composer Stephen Schwartz, writer Winnie Holzman, and director Joe Mantello, brought Wicked to Broadway in 2003, it didn’t take long for the show to be the hottest ticket in town, breaking box office records even ten years later, according to Playbill. While there had been rumors about adapting the show for film for years, serious talks about the production didn’t begin until 2016, when The Hollywood Reporter announced that Universal had hired Stephen Daldry to direct. Slated for a December 2019 release, it seemed the dreams of Wicked fans were finally coming true. But it would not be smooth flying for Oz’s witches.

In August 2018, Deadline confirmed that Universal had delayed the picture to get another big-budget stage-to-screen adaptation out, the ill-fated Cats adaptation. Wicked’s original release date was indeed given to Cats, but Universal ensured Oz enthusiasts that Elphaba’s story would be brought to the big screen in December 2021. Of course, just a few months after Cats bombed, the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theaters and the world. Wicked was once again left grounded. According to Variety, Wicked’s second release date was given to Sing 2, and, making matters worse for the production, Daldry was forced to depart due to scheduling conflicts. However, the movie soon found its own wonderful wizard, who steered the picture in the right direction.

Jon M. Chu Helped Reshape ‘Wicked’

After so many delays and changes, Wicked finally found its official leader in director Jon M. Chu. Known for his imaginative and strategic spectacles, Chu boarded Wicked in February 2021.Despite the film already tapping some immense talent, Chu really seemed to be a change “for good” for the production. As stated by Chu in a featurette for Universal, Wicked had been a dream project for the director for some time. A short called “Building the World of Wicked’ detailed his insistence on using practical effects and sets to bring the story from its abstract stage version to a tangible film. Additionally, while 21 years is a baffling amount of time to ask fans to wait for a movie, the time and care put into Wicked is a vast contrast to some of Universal’s other major stage-to-screen adaptations.

Universal is no stranger to musical theater, having also produced The Producers and Dear Evan Hansen for Broadway. While those properties were also successful on the stage, their respective transitions to film were not. The Producers and Dear Evan Hansen adapted their source material faithfully to a fault leading to negative reviews and poor box office performance. While Schwartz and Holzman returned to pen the music and script, respectively, the creative team has been open to taking liberties with the story, including the piece being split across two movies. The level of care, detail, and innovation employed in the making of Wicked over the last 21 years has set the film up to not just be an adaptation of a successful Broadway show but a highly anticipated film in its own right.

Wicked flies into theaters on November 22, 2024. Follow Collider to keep up with the latest updates.

Wicked The story of how a green-skinned woman framed by the Wizard of Oz becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. The first of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Release Date November 22, 2024 Director Jon M. Chu Cast Cynthia Erivo , Ariana Grande , Michelle Yeoh Jeff Goldblum , Jonathan Bailey , Ethan Slater , Marissa Bode , Bowen Yang , Bronwyn James , Keala Settle , Peter Dinklage , Aaron Teoh , Grecia De la Paz , Colin Michael Carmichael , Adam James , Andy Nyman , Courtney Mae-Briggs , Sharon D. Clarke , Jenna Boyd Writers Gregory Maguire , Winnie Holzman , Dana Fox , L. Frank Baum Studio Studio(s) Marc Platt Productions Distributor(s) Universal Pictures Character(s) Elphaba Thropp , Glinda Upland , Madame Morrible , The Wizard , Fiyero Tigelaar , Boq , Nessarose Thropp , Pfannee , ShenShen , Miss Coddle , Doctor Dillamond (voice) , Avaric Tenmeadows , Gilligan , Professor Nikidik Expand

