The Big Picture Shiz University hosts the main cast of Wicked: Part One in a star-studded lineup of Broadway and TV talent.

The upcoming musical will be split into two movies, with the first installment hitting theaters in 2024.

The film showcases elaborate costumes and sets, bringing the Tony Award-winning musical to life on the big screen.

Class is in session at Shiz University as an image, courtesy of Vanity Fair, shows off the main cast of Jon M. Chu’s upcoming musical feature, Wicked: Part One. Positioned front and center in the middle of their peers and educators, Ariana Grande’s Galinda and Cynthia Erivio’s Elphaba - the two notorious witches at the center of our tale. Moving to the left is Ethan Slater as Boq, a Munchkin who’s in love with Galinda but instead becomes the unrequited lover of her sister, Nessarose, who can be seen at his side and is portrayed by Marissa Bode. On the far left side of the image is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, the handsome and popular prince who finds himself stuck between Galinda and Elphaba.

While the left side is largely made up of folks who are best known for their roles on the stages of Broadway, the right half of the image is packed with familiar faces from the film and TV industries. Next to Grande’s Glinda the Good is Jeff Goldblum, the only man up to the task of taking on such a gargantuan role as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Next to him is Academy Award winner, Michelle Yeoh, who will play one of the educators at Shiz, with Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang and The Palace’s Bronwyn James filling out the lineup as two of Elphaba and Galinda’s peers at Shiz.

This piece of magic is the latest to come from the folks behind Wicked as a trailer was finally released back in February, allowing the songs composed by Stephen Schwartz to take flight in a film capacity. Prior to that, Grande was our boots on the ground, sharing images of her time on set and sharing the good (albeit emotional) news that filming had come to an end. This latest picture shows off the extravagant costumes and thoughtful set design that went into bringing the Tony Award-winning musical to cinemas - a long overdue welcome.

‘Wicked’ Will Be Broken Into Two Parts

Much like the stage version, Chu’s latest musical feature will be chopped in half, leaving audiences on a cliffhanger (and hopefully a high note) until the next installment arrives in theaters one year later. In an interview with Collider’s Arezou Amin, Schwartz explained why the final product would span two movies commenting,

“We ultimately decided to do two movies because we couldn’t get it all crammed into one movie without, we felt, really compromising the story. We thought no one wanted to sit for four hours and see one movie [laughs], so it got divided into two movies.”

Wicked: Part One is slated for a release date on November 27, 2024, with Wicked: Part Two defying gravity on November 26, 2025. Check out the image below and read everything there is to know about the musical adaptation in our handy guide.