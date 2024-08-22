The Big Picture Original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, may be making a magical reappearance in the Wicked movie adaptation.

Newcomers Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande emphasize the true love story between Elphaba and Galinda.

Chenoweth's role in the film is still under wraps, leaving fans hopeful for something grand in store.

There is no rest for the wicked in Jon M. Chu’s movie adaptation of the phenomenal stage production, and that doesn’t just apply to the current cast. In a new featurette ahead of Wicked’s release, some shrewd fans have spotted none other than the original Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. A powerhouse in musical theater, Kristin Chenoweth debuted the character in the original production on Broadway in 2003. Playing opposite the equally iconic Idina Menzel, the performer is the standard that all Glindas (and Galindas) would be compared to.

The featurette in question is a behind-the-scenes look at the friendship at the center of the film. Newcomers to the roles, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, explain in detail how the relationship between Elphaba and Galinda is the true love story of the film. The clip is interspersed with footage, including the complicated rooming situation at Shiz University, Emerald City, and even a glimpse of Oz, the Great and Powerful. But in between emotional interviews, fans also caught a quick look at a figure resembling Chenoweth in a crowd of Emerald City citizens. Entertainment Weekly provided a close-up of the shot in question, and it certainly appears that the theater queen is returning to the Wicked stage.

Kristin Chenoweth Needs To Be Magical 'Wicked'

Chenoweth’s reappearance in Wicked canon should be no less than magical. A star of stage and screen, there was a time when it seemed that the actor would reprise her role for a feature film. But despite the massive success of the Broadway show, Wicked languished in development hell for two decades. The time has passed for Chenoweth to portray Galinda, but her contribution to the original musical cannot be understated. If the actor does appear in the new feature, she needs a role befitting of her legacy.

Of course, Wicked is keeping her role under wraps. Her appearance in the film is still not confirmed officially, and Chenoweth’s camp did not immediately respond to Entertainment Weekly’s request for comment. Viewers can only hope that means there is something grand in store. Chenoweth is too much of a talent to just be relegated to a brief cameo role. And that goes for any previous actors who may be flying to set. Fans may have caught this slip-up by the production, but who is to say what other sneaky secrets Wicked may be keeping? When the film finally premieres, there could be a whole coven of legacy actors sprinkled throughout the two-film event. More than likely, fans will have to wait for the premiere to find out. Wicked is expected to release in theaters on November 22, 2024.