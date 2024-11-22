Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wicked.The iconic, award-winning Broadway show, Wicked, has levitated to the big screen with the new motion picture, representing part one of a two-part adaptation of the popular musical. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star in the unforgettable roles of Elphaba Thropp and Glinda Upland, delivering marvelous, layered performances. But what about the stars of the original Broadway musical, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda, and can fans of the original musical expect to see the famous original performers in the theatrical motion picture?

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth Appear in Cameos in 'Wicked Part I'

Image via Universal

The answer to whether the original Broadway stars of Wicked, Menzel and Chenoweth, appear in the big-screen adaptation of the musical, is a resounding yes. Director Jon M. Chu utilizes the performers in a fun way for the long-awaited film version that will surely satisfy fans of the popular musical. Menzel and Chenoweth appear in a glorious duel-cameo during the final act, when Elphaba and Glinda travel to the Emerald City to meet the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum). As Elphaba and Glinda tour the Emerald City during the musical number, "One Short Day," they stop to watch a "Wizomania" show depicting the story of how the Wizard first arrived in Oz. Menzel and Chenoweth emerge as members of the Emerald City Players, a troupe of actors performing in the Wizomania program watched by the two leads.

Menzel and Chenoweth Perform Brand-New Music Made for the Film

Close

The "One Short Day" musical number featuring Menzel and Chenoweth was expanded for the film with new music and lyrics. Chenoweth and Menzel's Emerald City theater troupe actors portray ancient Ozians, dubbed "the Magical Wise Ones," in Wizomania, the show within a show. Menzel and Chenoweth's characters tell the tale of the ancient prophesy of the Grimmerie, an ancient magical book of spells. According to the prophecy, when Oz was at its darkest hour, someone would arrive who could read the Grimmerie and bring about great change to Oz. The Magical Wise Ones reveal how the Wizard comes to Oz and reads from the Grimmerie, granting him power and dominion over the land. In truth, Wizomania represents propaganda for The Wizard of Oz. It's a way the Wizard can spread lies throughout Oz, enabling him to maintain his power and control of the land.

In their applause-worthy cameo scene, Menzel and Chenoweth playfully reference their previous onstage rivalry as the original actors for Elphaba and Glinda, with Chenoweth interrupting Menzel and vocally upstaging her during their performance. Menzel then interrupts Chenoweth's character, singing a brief bit of "Defying Gravity" in a glorious Easter egg. They also interact with their onscreen successors, Erivo and Grande, in a heartwarming moment where the original Wicked stars symbolically pass the torch to the new actors. Longtime fans of the original musical will certainly enjoy seeing the old-school and new-school duos of Elphaba and Glinda singing together. Chenoweth also has an amusing moment where she interrupts Grande's Glinda and cuts her off by covering her mouth. It's undoubtedly one of the best scenes and most memorable moments of Wicked Part I for viewers familiar with the original stage version.

'Wicked' Is Now Playing in Theaters

Image via Universal

The big-screen adaptation of Wicked ushers in a new generation of fans, who will likely grow up enjoying the films and seeking out the original stage musical and soundtrack. It's a real treat to see the original Broadway stars share the screen with the new actors, with cameos referencing their history with their iconic onstage roles. Menzel and Chenoweth referencing their classic onstage rivalry, and their moments interacting with Erivo and Grande, makes Wicked a must-see event in theaters. The story of Elphaba and Glinda will continue when Wicked Part II hits theaters on November 21, 2025. For now, fans can enjoy the first part in theaters and the amazing moment of Erivo and Grande interacting with their Broadway predecessors.

Wicked is now playing in theaters in the U.S.

