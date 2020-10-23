‘Wicked’ Movie: Kristin Chenoweth Champions the Adaptation: “I Want It up on the Screens”

I’ve been lucky enough to see and love a whole bunch of Broadway shows, but just one reached obsession levels, Wicked. The music, the themes, the characters, the costume and set design, the connection to The Wizard of Oz – the combination was deeply moving and utterly irresistible. That being said, it’s probably no surprise that I’m one of many who have been eagerly awaiting this Wicked feature film adaptation.

A Wicked movie has been in the works for years now, with a December 2019 release date on the calendar at one point. That date was ultimately pushed to December 2021, but then the pandemic hit. Back in April it was announced that the film was being put on hold and, just the other day, news broke that director Stephen Daldry would be exiting the project entirely due to scheduling conflicts.

While news of another bump in the road is disappointing, the Deadline report did note that Daldry’s departure was amicable and partly due to Universal wanting “this movie mounted more quickly than Daldry was comfortable moving.” While there is a degree of relief knowing that the studio is still pushing forward, finding a suitable replacement for a three-time Oscar nominee who’s been attached to the project for years might be a bit of a challenge.

While we wait for another update on the Wicked film, how about some words of encouragement from Wicked’s original Glinda herself, Kristin Chenoweth? While discussing her newest release, The Witches on HBO Max, Chenoweth took a moment to address why this story needs to be told on screen, no matter the amount of delays or setbacks:

“First of all, as a kid growing up in Oklahoma, I couldn’t get to Broadway. We couldn’t afford that. So I relied on television and books, and occasionally a tour that might come through Tulsa. So why not make it a movie and let this Me Too movement, which we were doing before the Me Too movement – Wicked has the themes I like in a show. It has the themes of friendship, forgiveness and love, and between two women. The love is really between them two, and that’s what I want up on that camera. I want it up on the screens, I want it on television so that people who can’t afford to go see the show can watch it.”

And that right there is kind of what it’s all about, right? The magic of seeing a show like Wicked in person, on stage is truly special, but wouldn’t it be a real shame to limit that story to Broadway audiences? While it isn’t the exact same situation, I’m deeply grateful that Hamilton hit Disney+ over the summer. I might never have seen it otherwise! So no matter how things pan out for this Wicked movie, if the end result is more people having access to this story, it should be well worth the years and years of development. (And if you’d rather not wait, do check out the Gregory Maguire book the Broadway show is based on!)