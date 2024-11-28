Wicked’s first week on the big screen was met with astounding success, proving that, after years of waiting, audiences are eager to experience the heartfelt musical tale of the Witches of Oz. While Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda’s (Ariana Grande) story has translated beautifully, it’s Elphaba’s younger sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), whose story is taken to the next level. Nessarose has experienced a few seemingly minor changes, but alterations to the character actually make her a far more nuanced and empowering figure.

The ‘Wicked’ Movie Gives Nessarose a Greater Sense of Agency

Before the film was released, the creatives behind the picture promised a more nuanced take on its supporting characters, specifically Nessa, and the movie certainly delivers on that promise. From the beginning, Wicked adds a number of noticeable developments to Nessa, including showing audiences a younger version of the character (Cesily Collette Taylor), and even more changes when she arrives at Shiz, She and Elphaba are adamant that Nessa be allowed to care for herself, especially when it comes to the utilization of her wheelchair. Nessa doesn’t exhibit the same desire for independence at all on stage. In fact, Nessa is usually played as a bit spoiled in the musical, and Elphaba is enrolled at Shiz to take care of her sister. It may seem like a minor change, but Nessa’s ability to take care of herself adds so much more to her story. She no longer feels like a plot device, but her own character with her own difficulties, hopes, and desires.

Actress Marissa Bode really gets a chance to shine in these sequences and adds a gorgeous amount of depth to the character’s role. It also gives the character a bond with her sister that her stage counterpart has never had, and justifies the friction they so often face. Nessa wants nothing more than to discover herself outside of her childhood home (again, something never really touched upon in the show), which makes her heartbreak when Elphaba makes a spectacle out of her arrival at Shiz more understandable. Her arc only gets more dynamic when she connects with a kindred spirit.

Nessa’s Relationship With Boq Is More Complex

Close

As in the musical, Galinda convinces Boq (Ethan Slater) to ask Nessa out to the Ozdust Ballroom. While their dishonesty is in the stage production, the movie adds much more complexity and ultimately sets up a superior arc for Nessa. She and Boq don’t meet until midway through the show’s first act, but the picture introduces them much sooner and gives them reasons to relate. Nessa's desire to bond with him feels much more justified, and also helps round out her character. Like the movie, Wicked’s first act foreshadows trouble for the two. However, the movie adds more distinction. As the first act comes to an end, Nessa is left in the dark about Boq’s true feelings, but with the movie’s deeper tie, it’s much more satisfying to see Nessa catch on to Boq’s dishonesty. Her anger is justified, and those familiar with any sort of Oz lore know that Nessa has quite the road ahead of her. Indeed, Wicked’s second act (which will be adapted in Wicked: Part Two) does approach Nessa with more complexity. Thus, restructuring her failed romance with Boq in Part One is a brilliant day to finally give the story the strength it deserves.

Wicked has certainly taken some wonderful liberties with Nessa. She’s gone from plot device to a character who is both inspiring and complicated. The musical may be a masterpiece, but the picture has nailed Nessarose’s arc in a way the stage show couldn’t. Now, she’s set up for an even more intriguing story, one moviegoers will experience in Wicked: Part Two next year.

