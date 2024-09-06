A new trailer for Wicked has been released, but there's something that looks strange about the upcoming adaptation directed by Jon M. Chu. This is supposed to be one of the biggest musicals in the history of Broadway coming to the big screen. Why wasn't anyone singing in the latest trailer for it? It's one thing to trick audiences into thinking something such as Wonka won't be a musical. But to promote a project as whimsical as Wicked as nothing more than a regular drama doesn't feel right.

'Wicked's Latest Trailer Had a Noticeable Lack of Singing

That doesn't mean that there wasn't any music involved in the latest effort from the promotional campaign for Wicked. "Defying Gravity" is probably the biggest number from the show. In the original story, it serves as a separation between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Ariana Grande) once they realize that they don't want the same things out of life. The tune was heard in the latest trailer for Wicked, but why didn't audiences get a chance to see Cynthia Erivo displaying the best of her musical talent in the clip?

Regardless of how audiences feel about musicals, the fact that Wicked features a wide variety of musical numbers isn't a secret. The show has been presented on the stage around the world for decades. Viewers know what the tale between Elphaba and Galinda is about. The musical numbers are supposed to be the selling point for the upcoming Universal Pictures blockbuster but, yet again, the studio refuses to show any cast member from the movie singing in the promotional material.

Universal went as far as casting Ariana Grande in one of the main roles in order to highlight how important music is to this story. Even characters such as Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) will get a chance to express themselves through music once the adaptation flies towards movie theaters later this year. It makes no sense to keep every single performance hidden for the sake of secrecy alone. Wicked is a spectacular musical meant to highlight the power of its main characters. That includes their show-stopping musical numbers.

'Wicked' Is One of Many Musicals That Hide Singing in Their Trailers

There are definitely members of the audience who might feel tricked when a movie doesn't inform them they're about to see several characters expressing their feelings through songs. But that can't be the case with Wicked. Not only is the story a popular Broadway musical, but Jon M. Chu's last project was the adaptation of In The Heights. It would be difficult to advertise this blockbuster as anything other than a musical. The fact that no one could be seen singing in the latest trailer proves that this was a firm decision taken by the studio. But, alas, this is not a new trend. As mentioned before, Wonka notably had barely any singing in its promotional material. A few months later, Mean Girls, an adaptation of a musical based on the original 2004 movie, also went light on the musical numbers in its trailers. Again, it's one thing to sell Wonka as a non-musical film, but Mean Girls' only justification for its existence is that it's a musical version — so why not sell it as such?

The stigma around musical films shouldn't exist in this day and age. 2017's The Greatest Showman earned $462 million at the global box office when it was released, and Disney's live-action adaptations of their animated musicals continue to be box office hits. In The Heights convinced Universal that Jon M. Chu was the right choice to take Wicked from the stage and bring it to the screen. People can't stop talking about La La Land, and that movie came out only a couple of years after Wicked was announced to be in development. Not showing the characters of this adaptation singing in the trailer is almost disrespectful to the material itself.

Wicked premieres in theaters in the United States on November 22. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

