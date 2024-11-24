Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Wicked.

If you’re a fan of Broadway musicals, you know a unique synergy exists between a live production and its audience. Since that electricity is impossible to replicate on a big screen, a truly superb film adaptation lives or dies on its ability to repurpose those sensations into their closest cinematic equivalency. Director Jon M. Chu's Wicked implicitly understands the stakes it faces and amplifies the story to its fullest potential, with perhaps no production choice threading this needle to better effect than how Wicked uses film language — an asset exclusive to this visual medium's toolbox — to intensify the already emotional material with newfound nuance.

'Wicked' Uses Film Language to Its Advantage

There’s an old adage in the theater community about “performing to the back row." Actors must be larger than life, projecting themselves with enough grandiose flourish to overcome the physical gulf separating the onstage action from the viewers sitting in the nosebleed seats. Selling an extensive emotional range is especially necessary in Wicked’s case, since it champions civil rights and personal accountability within a fascist culture intent on demonizing resistance.

Cinematographer Alice Brooks erases that aforementioned distance by quite literally getting up close and personal with each character. By no means does Wicked's live nature compromise its heavy themes or dampen the dynamic performers laying their souls bare every night. Nevertheless, Brooks' close-ups grant Wicked's ensemble a dimensionality and interiority that's missing from even a front-row theater seat. The camera becomes a magnifying glass, injecting the stage's broad strokes with shades as delicate and fresh as The Wizard of Oz's Technicolor radiance. Combined with an extended runtime courtesy of editor Myron Kerstein, psychological journeys and their respective beats have room to breathe.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' Performances Tap Into the Depth Their Characters Deserve

Although this effect extends to the entire supporting cast, as the women leading this two-hander tale, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Ariana Grande) benefit the most from this nuanced approach and its resulting emotional caliber. In Erivo's case, the lingering close-ups help her not just embody this world-famous role but make it her own with equal parts gravitas, grit, and soaring poignancy. A different medium directs every eyeball to the full extent of Elphaba's many facets and renders them without distraction. Among the most noteable moments are how the social ostracization she receives pierces her to the quick, the fact such discrimination has made her warily assertive even though she maintains youthful hope, her tears of belonging in the Ozdust Ballroom, the recognition of similarity she shares with Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) during their second stolen moment in the woods, and her devastation — followed by a loving wink — when her first and only friend refuses to run away with her.

By the time Elphaba ascends into defiant, unrepentant self-actualization, creative liberties that might otherwise shatter the third act's momentum (like Elphaba reliving years of abuse before seeing a refection of her younger self reaching out to the adult woman who can now soar) make her triumphant progression more authentic, relevant, and compelling. Even if Wicked was stripped of all sound, Erivo's captivatingly detailed and grounded expressions would convey every word.

Grande, meanwhile, plays Galinda like a comedic symphony without burying the character's humanity — a trait best evidenced by the moments her complexity leaks through her carefully constructed facade. Galinda spends most of Wicked strutting around like a Mean Girl whose flawless airs are meant to be envied, but she isn't a shallow vessel or even overtly confident. Flickers of Galinda's true self appear as early as "No One Mourns the Wicked," which highlights and foreshadows the mournful regret and guilt Galinda keeps private behind her bastion-of-goodness public image. At Shiz University, that image shows its roots. Galinda's essential insecurity is continually waging with her deeper, well-intentioned empathy. Eventually, Galinda's conflict between her love for Elphaba and her need for external validation becomes palpable. Grande's eyes and microexpressions buff the edges of an already morally gradated character into refinement — a young woman who feels inferior, seeks acceptance, and holds up a protective shell against her fragile insides.

'Wicked' Understands and Expands the Source Material to Its Fullest Potential

Unlike the movie musicals of recent memory, many of which opt for a lifeless copy-paste formula that fails to utilize the readily available tools at their disposal, Wicked merges eye-popping cinematic spectacle with a distinctly, intentionally intimate focus and full-throttle creativity. Enhancing the existing material through said means makes Wicked an altogether rare musical adaptation: one that comes as close as humanly possible to replicating the transportive wonder and willing suspension of disbelief only found on the musical theater stage.

Wicked is now playing in theaters across the U.S.

