If there is another thing that Wicked is known for, it's for its music. So far, fans have only heard glimpses of Cynthia Erivo's version of "Defying Gravity." But things will change as this latest promo teases how other renditions of the musical's greatest hits will sound in the upcoming film adaptation. It's no secret that some of Wicked's cast has a mix of those with a musical/performance background, and their talents truly shine through these short previews.

Four new songs have been added to this latest trailer, which are "Popular", "Dancing Through Life", "The Wizard and I", and "What Is This Feeling?" It also showed some of the small musical moments our magical characters will have, from dancing in the Ozdust Ballroom and around Shiz University, to that fun makeover that Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Erivo) will partake at the moment they got along.

Wicked's music has become popular in the musical scene. Its album won a Grammy Award in 2005 for "Best Musical Show Album." Meanwhile, its score and Orchestrations were nominated for a Tony Award in 2004, as well as a nomination for "Best Musical." Wicked's album remains relevant to this day as it was streamed millions of times on Spotify, with Defying Gravity being its most popular track with over 100 million streams. In addition, the songs were referenced throughout pop culture. One notable example was in the hit TV Show, Glee, where "Defying Gravity" was featured twice in seasons 1 and 5.

What Do We Know About 'Wicked?'

Based on the famous Broadway musical, Wicked is loosely based on The Wizard of Oz as it tells the story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda Good before the arrival of Dorothy. This feature was directed by Jon M. Chu, known for his work in Crazy Rich Asians and Now You See Me 2. Aside from Erivo and Grande, this movie is set to include the talents of Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chu disclosed that the film adaptation will contain some changes from the source material in hopes of making the film unique. In addition, while the film is still a two-parter, the director has ensured that each installment feels satisfying to watch and viewers will see it as a complete film.

Wicked will be defying gravity in theaters on November 22, 2024.

