After more than 20 years of waiting, movie goers were finally treated to Wicked: Part One. Based on one of the biggest Broadway blockbusters of all time, the film has enchanted audiences, and has raked in an impressive haul at the box office in the process. As fans prepare for the release of Wicked: For Good in 2025, it seems the tale of the witches of Oz will continue to dominate pop culture for many years to come. However, Wicked nearly had a very different execution on the screen, one that would have revived a long-lost format, and would have made for a very different film.

‘Wicked’ Was Almost One Movie

By now, it’s common knowledge that Wicked split its two-act Broadway structure to span two movies. However, according to the Hollywood Reporter, the movie was nearly presented in a Roadshow style format. A popular way to present longer films and musicals throughout the 20th century, the roadshow feature would often have an intermission midway through a picture, allowing audiences a break from the lengthy runtimes. Movies such as Gone with the Wind, Oklahoma!, and My Fair Lady were all presented this way in theaters. Considering Wicked has an intermission after “Defying Gravity” on stage, it does seem like it would be the perfect candidate to revive the tradition, and it’s something producer Marc Platt fought to include.

Platt, who also produced the Broadway musical, said: “I remember going to the movies as a kid and watching musicals or Lawrence of Arabia that had intermissions in it, and that was actually my dream for Wicked, that we could do it with intermission.” Indeed, Platt has a point. After all, part of what kept Wicked in development hell for so long was the difficulty translating the material from the stage. The musical almost feels like two mini-stories with the first act more light, focusing on Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo in the picture) and Galinda/Glinda (Ariana Grande) meeting and becoming friends at Shiz. But Act Two is much darker, recounting the upheveal in Oz following Elphaba being declared the Wicked Witch of the West, and her side of the events of The Wizard of Oz. While splitting the films as Universal has will obviously help remedy any tone issues, Platt’s plan wasn’t without merit. “That was one battle I lost,” recounted the producer. It certainly would have been fascinating to see Wicked (which reflects much of the same grandeur as old Hollywood musicals) bring back the format, though it would have ultimately cost the film storytelling wise.

A Single ‘Wicked’ Film Would Have Made Cuts to the Material