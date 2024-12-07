Spoiler Warning: Major spoilers for Wicked: Part 1 ahead!The musical Wicked was a smash hit that came out on Broadway in 2003 following the untold stories of the witches of Oz. Yes, like The Wizard of Oz. The original casting featured Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Galinda/Glinda. Since 2003, the musical has gained a large following of fans, and over twenty years later in 2024, the world has been graced with a Wicked movie with a star-studded cast, huge budget, and great ratings. But this Wicked movie is unique, as it only covers Act 1 of the stage show.

Wicked: Part 2, covering Act 2, will come out next year in 2025. A year-long intermission! While the Wicked movie is very well-received as a loyal adaptation of the stage show, there are a handful of differences between the movie and the stage show. Beyond the intermission between acts being about a year longer than the one on Broadway, of course.

10 The Runtime

The movie is the same length as the entire runtime of the stage show.

Wicked on Broadway is about 2 hours and 45 minutes. The Wicked movie is 2 hours and 40 minutes, and it just covers Act 1! So to put it into perspective, the Wicked movie is about double the length of the stage show. With this comes a lot of scenes and moments that can be lengthened. It also gives more time to get to know the characters on a deeper level.

Before the film came out, fans of Wicked were worried about this time discrepancy, wondering what exactly would be added. However, since the film has come out, fans are generally happy with the lengthened time. Rather than add or change plot points, it just lengthened what fans of the stage show already loved.

9 The Costumes

There are more costumes on display in the movie.

Both the Broadway and movie versions of Wicked have gorgeous costuming, but they are different. Of note, Glinda rocks a blue bubble dress in the stage version, while in the movie, Glinda rocks a pink dress more similarly reflecting the dress from Glinda in The Wizard of Oz.

There are also many more costumes in the movie than in the stage version. For example, during most of the beginning of the stage show, Elphaba wears the same blue outfit. But in the movie version, she cycles through several outfits, most of them being black or dark blue. In the same sequence for "What Is This Feeling," Elphaba and Galinda both cycle through multiple outfits to represent days passing by. More costume changes are something that lends itself to the film format, and that is a noticeable difference.

8 The Stunts

The movie utilizes more stunts in its choreography.

Stunts are another thing that the film format lends itself to, as unlike on the stage where only practical effects can be used, in film, special effects can also be used. There are many stunts in the film that are not in the stage show. The "Defying Gravity" sequence has Cynthia Erivo flipping through the air as Elphaba. "Popular" has Ariana Grande as Galinda dancing atop balconies, spinning from light fixtures, and climbing boxes. "Dancing Through Life" has Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, and many other actors spinning around a spinning library and performing very complicated and risky moves.

Overall, there is a lot that the film gave Wicked fans, as often when watching stage productions, fans must suspend their disbelief at times when it comes to certain scenes. But, additionally, the stunts gave fans of the Broadway production things that they didn't expect!

7 The Score

There are more references to Act 2.