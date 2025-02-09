Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for Wicked.Wicked the film has been a smash hit at the box office and with musical theater fans everywhere. Wicked the stage musical has been a smash hit since it came out on Broadway in 2003. Fans of the story have their own opinions about whether the stage version or film version of Wicked is better.

Many fans argue that nothing compares to seeing a Broadway (or similar) production in person. Stage productions like Wicked have an incredible sense of immersion in person, and getting to see actors perform in person is truly special and unique. So, while it cannot be said which version is objectively better, there are some things that the Wicked film does better than its original stage version.

10 The Animals' Story

The film gives more time to the story of the animals in Oz.

Image via Universal Pictures

One thing that fans have noticed a lot is how much more time Wicked the film took to hash out the story of the animals that power much of Elphaba's (Cynthia Erivo) character arc. The musical definitely takes time to tell the story, but there are additional scenes within the film that hash out the animals' story in Oz more. For example, there is a scene with Dr. Dillamond (Peter Dinklage) speaking with other Shiz animal professors about the upcoming danger. There are more visual references to the animals and their place at Shiz before the events of Wicked.

The musical definitely takes time to tell the story, but there are additional scenes within the film that hash out the animals' story in Oz more.

Additionally, there are more animals in the film's story that help shape Elphaba's care for them, such as the inclusion of the character Dulcibear (Sharon D. Clarke), who raised Elphaba rather than her neglecting father. These inclusions and more bring a deeper level to the story that shapes Wicked as a whole.