Passionflix has released the trailer for Wicked, the adaptation of Jennifer L. Armentrout’s best-selling novel of the same name. The film features Anna Maiche (Tiny Pretty Things) as Ivy, a college student who gets involved in a secret war against mystical creatures.

The trailer teases Ivy’s fight against the Fae, a race of creatures that can bring the end of humanity, should they open a portal to another dimension and let evil take over the world. To stop these creatures, Ivy joins The Order, a group of hunters dedicated to stopping the fae. However, during one of her night hunts, Ivy meets Ren (Liam Hall), a handsome man with a dark secret, that puts the young hunter’s mission at risk when she gets ever more involved.

Image via Passionflix

RELATED:‌ Why 2011’s Red Riding Hood Is a Fascinatingly Silly 'Twilight' Clone

As with other works by Armentrout, such as The Dark Elements series, Wicked mixes magic and young adult romance, a highly successful combination that Passionflix intends to explore. Wicked is the first book of a trilogy published by Armentrout, and should the film become a success, Passionflix has a lot of content to extend for potential sequels.

Wicked premieres on Passionflix May 27. The romance-focused streaming channel is available through its own app for mobile and Smart TVs, but also through Roku, Comcast, and Amazon Prime in the U.S. Check out Wicked’s trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Wicked:

Based on the novel by Jennifer Armentrout, Wicked tells the story of Ivy, a college student, who knows humans aren't the only thing trolling the French Quarter. After losing everything, she's sworn to hunt the creatures who tore her world and heart apart. Ren is the last person Ivy expected to enter her rigidly controlled life. Letting him in is as dangerous as hunting the cold-blooded killers stalking the streets. Losing the boy she loved once before nearly destroyed her, but the sparking tension that grows between them becomes impossible for Ivy to deny. As Ivy grows closer to Ren, she realizes she's not the only one carrying secrets that could shatter the frail bond between them.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 7 Shows Like 'Shadow and Bone' to Watch After the Netflix Fantasy Epic

Share Share Tweet Email

J.J. Abrams Reflects on 'Star Wars' and When It's Critical to Have a Plan "I do think that there’s nothing more important than knowing where you’re going.”

Read Next