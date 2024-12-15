Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wicked

Nessarose (Marissa Bode) is one of the most intriguing characters in Wicked. We don't know as much about her as some of the characters that already appeared in the 1939 classic film, The Wizard of Oz. All we really know is that she meets an unfortunate demise when Dorothy (Judy Garland) accidentally lands a house on her. Before her death, she had earned the nickname the Wicked Witch of the East, but before that, Nessarose is just a sweet girl who uses a wheelchair. She's an eager student at Shiz University, and has a special bond with her sister, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo). So, what happens to Nessarose after she falls in love with Boq (Ethan Slater), and Elphaba defies gravity? It's a sad and dark tale that will likely play out in Wicked: Part 2 (which will arrive in theaters next November).

What Happens to Nessarose in 'Wicked'?

If the second Wicked film is going to stay true to the Gregory Maguire novel and the Broadway musical, Nessarose becomes a tragic figure. Shortly after Elphaba goes on the run, their father dies from a heart attack, and Nessarose takes over his position as Governor of Munchkinland. However, Nessarose doesn't rule with a soft touch. Because she's terrified that Boq will leave her, she becomes a cruel and despotic leader. She removes the rights of all Munchkins, and Boq becomes her servant. The Munchkins, in their hatred of her, give her the nickname the Wicked Witch of the East. Because Elphaba has already been dubbed the Wicked Witch of the West, it's only fitting that her sister has this appropriate title. But it's not just her connection to Elphaba that makes Nessarose feared; Nessarose quickly becomes more bitter and hardened than Elphaba could ever be.

But Nessarose's morality diminishes even more when Elphaba comes back to see her. Her sister tries to make things right with her magical powers, and enchants Nessarose's fancy silver shoes to allow her to walk (and thus, turning them into that famous ruby red color we know so well). Boq thinks Nessarose doesn't really need him anymore and attempts to flee. Once Nessarose realizes that Boq has always truly loved Glinda (Ariana Grande) instead of her, she grasps at control, and uses the Grimmerie to cast a love spell on him to make him stay. But she's no powerful witch like Elphaba. In fact, she mispronounces the words enough to botch the spell and she accidentally shrinks his heart. The only way for Elphaba to save him is by transforming him into the Tin Man (who doesn't need a heart in order to survive). Boq ends up leaving anyway, and the rift between the two sisters is complete.

'Wicked: Part Two' Probably Won't Give Nessarose a Happy Ending