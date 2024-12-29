Wicked's opening is nothing short of a spectacle. It’s big and it’s brassy, immediately transporting the audience to the land of Oz. However, the good news being celebrated is actually the death of the Wicked Witch of the West, with the citizens of Munchkinland triumphantly singing about how now she has perished, and the land of Oz will be free. However, it is common knowledge that the Wicked Witch of the West is Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), so when looking at this opening number from Glinda’s (Ariana Grande) point of view it takes a whole new tone. Since Glinda was Elphaba’s best friend, the song becomes much more remorseful and melancholy as Glinda mourns the loss of her friend as well as the loss of control over her own life. Through the subtle nuances in Grande’s performance, she shows the complexity of Glinda’s emotions and gives emotional depth to an otherwise immovable number.

“No One Mourns the Wicked” is the Movie’s Most Thematically Important Song

The opening number of Wicked: Part One actually lays down the bare bones of the whole show’s message. It immediately sets up the most important themes that protrude Wicked: Part One, and based on the Broadway show, will carry through to Wicked: For Good. “No One Mourns the Wicked” throws the audience straight into the middle of the action, with trumpet notes playing snippets of “Ding Dong the Witch is Dead” from The Wizard of Oz creating a grandiose atmosphere. As the lyrics begin, the song acts as a representation of the public opinion of Elphaba, with the vicious and sharp tone of the chorus of villagers lacking any remorse and showing a real herd mentality. This introduces the theme of perception and false pretenses, the citizens of Oz offer no nuance in their feelings towards Elphaba. In their eyes, she is simply wicked.

The Opening Song Takes on a Completely New Perspective a Second Time Around

“No One Mourns the Wicked” offers a completely new interpretation when examined from Glinda’s perspective. She defies the song's title from two different angles. Firstly, she is grappling with the loss of her best friend, and is in mourning over the happiness they once had. Yet, Glinda is still trying to retain her public-facing position and therefore, she has to subdue her pain. Although she attempts to humanize Elphaba to the citizens of Munchkinland by recalling her childhood, her words fall on deaf ears. Grande carries this pain in her voice, fighting back the tears - at this moment she portrays both sides of Glinda, her graceful and personable side as well as her grief and love for Elphaba.

However, the song has an even sadder meaning, as Glinda is actually facing her reality. She has lost her best friend and her fiancé, Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), so the line “the wicked die alone” is a reference to her own fate. She has betrayed those who loved her and now, with the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) gone, she is expected to lead the citizens of Oz without her support network. Her guilt means she can’t even bring herself to say Elphaba’s name, referring to her as “you-know-who”. Her gentle, melancholic tone juxtaposes the severity of the villagers, as she isn’t expressing any happiness, it is all regret.

From Glinda’s perspective, the song becomes more than a march of solidarity, and carries a whole new message. The citizens of Oz believed Elphaba was wicked, in part due to Glinda’s political role that helped spread this agenda created by Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh). She knows it was her own choices that helped these lies grow and eventually led to Elphaba's supposed death, as Glinda has no idea she has survived. She knows Elphaba only ever had good intentions, wanting to protect everyone in Oz, standing up for the animals’ rights, and protecting the population from the Wizard's lies. As she sings “No One Mourns the Wicked” she realizes she has lost everything and will likely have to keep her truth hidden forever.

