Wicked has ended up causing a lot of confusion. People do not understand why the movie was split between two movies and now that it has hit theaters, the new question is: Why didn't the official title for the film have a "Part One" added to it? The first film is just called Wicked. The second film, which comes out next November, will be titled Wicked: Part Two. The confusion has reached director Jon M. Chu and he is speaking out about the lack of "part one" in the title. Talking with Gizmodo, Chu stated that marketing has a "strategy" for those things but that he thinks their intentions were clear with Wicked.

Chu went on to talk about how he doesn't think that there was any hiding the fact that this was a two-part film. He made a post before the film was released back in 2022 about the films and stated that we would be getting Wicked in two parts. The film is split between Act One and Act Two according to the Broadway musical by Stephen Schwartz. During his conversation with Gizmodo, he referenced his post about the choice.

"I think we were pretty clear that there are two parts from the very beginning. I had a statement, did the whole thing, everyone reacted. I knew that there was going to be a certain reaction," Chu said. "But I also knew that when you actually look at the nuts and bolts of it, it was very clear. There was no question. Either it’s not Wicked and you’re stripping out all these songs or you’re changing the story so much that it’s not going to be the Wicked that you want. I knew we were making the right choice, so we went along with that and marketing—how they do it, I don’t know how they do it. But I understood what those choices were."

Jon M. Chu Also Clarifies That He Thought It Is Obvious 'Wicked' Is a Musical

Image via Universal Pictures

A big issue that trailers for movie musicals have been facing is their lack of willingness to show the fact that the movie is a musical. With Wicked, that was never really the case but it still is getting that treatment online. Chu clarified that he never wanted to hide the musical aspect of the film but offered an explanation about cutting a trailer and making it make sense lyrically or musically.

"And I felt like everybody knew it was a musical anyway," Chu said. "We had musical trailers and things like that. What people don’t think about, and this is difficult, is when you’re actually cutting a trailer, when you have music in there and they’re singing, moving their mouths, all the songs are in different keys. And how do you jump from one song to another in an organic, trailer way, where you only have two minutes to do it? It’s actually, technically, very difficult. And they were dancing at different rhythms and things. It becomes a mess very quickly. So even the ones we did release, I thought it was impossible to cut all those songs together. And they found certain things and they had to pitch things differently and it’s not exactly how I would love to do it, but it does connect the songs and you need to do that. But it’s technically very challenging. It’s not just a choice that, 'Oh, we can’t.' How do you go from 'The Wizard and I' to 'Defying Gravity' without changing the key? It’s very difficult."

You can see Wicked in theaters now!