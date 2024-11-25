To say that Wicked defied gravity in its debut weekend at the box office would be an understatement. The Ariana Grande (Don't Look Up) and Cinthya Erivo (Pinocchio) musical had the biggest opening weekend ever for a movie based on a Broadway musical and raked in a whopping $114 million domestically. Across the world, the adaptation earned an additional $50 million, which took the movie to a solid $164 million in a single weekend.

The runner-up to the most popular movie of the weekend (domestically) was Gladiator II. Even though distribution companies tried to emulate a "Barbenheimer" event with the Ridley Scott epic and Wicked, the sequel raked in less than half of what Wicked did domestically. The Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun) blockbuster debuted with $55.5 million at the domestic box office. Internationally, though, the epic fared way better: Gladiator II earned $165 million internationally, taking its total to $221 million.

The arrival of Wicked and Gladiator II made last week's top performer drop two positions and land at #3. Dwayne Johnson's (Fast X) and Chris Evans' (Deadpool & Wolverine) Christmas action-comedy Red One raked in a timid $13 million this weekend, taking its total to $117 million. Rounding up the top 5 was the German thriller Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin. at #4 with 5.1 million and Venom: The Last Dance at #5 with $4 million.

'Gladiator II' and 'Wicked' Shook Up the Entire Box Office List

The "Glicked" weekend also pushed several other titles down the box office top 10 list. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Heretic, The Wild Robot, and Smile 2 all dropped three positions and landed at #6, #7, #8, and #9 respectively. Even though all titles are past their prime at the box office, they still managed to rake in respectable numbers, especially when you consider that The Wild Robot and Smile 2 are already available to stream at home.

Next week, Gladiator II and Wicked will already face some tough competition. The highly anticipated animated sequel Moana 2 is coming, and if the new installment fares as well as the 2016 original did, we could be looking at one of the year's standouts. However, chances are that the new titles will put up a fight since they've already shown huge potential this weekend and now audiences might be drawn into movie theaters to discover what the fuss is about.

Tickets for Moana 2 are already available to purchase.