As the devastation of the Palisades and Eaton fires continues to rock Los Angeles to its core, and other blazes pop up around the Southern Californian city, residents continue to stay on high alert. Evacuations have come with the wind’s sudden change of direction, so staying vigilant is something very familiar to those who call the City of Angels home. Shaken out of bed on Thursday morning was Grammy-nominated film composer, John Powell, but this time, it wasn’t a city-wide evacuation alert. Instead, it was a glimmer of hope — some terrific news from Wicked director Jon M. Chu telling him that he had been nominated for Best Original Score at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards.

Chatting with Collider’s Meredith Loftus following the big announcement, Powell revealed the startling moment that woke him up on Thursday morning, recounting,

“I was telling somebody, I got woken up, the phone went this morning, and right at the moment, we’re all very nervous because everybody's thinking it's an evacuation. I've been evacuated since the first Palisades fire. I almost had to move from another place in Santa Monica that was very close to the edge of it, and so everybody's kind of nervous. I thought they'd move the nominations to next week, so I wasn't quite expecting it. So, it was a nice way of waking up once you realize that it doesn't involve fire.”

Referring to Wicked’s helmer, Chu as “the kindest man,” Powell went on to describe his early-morning wake-up call, sharing, “Jon Chu FaceTimed me, as well, because he's a get-up-in-the-morning kind of guy. So he FaceTimed me, and I was still in bed in the dark with poodles and everything. I’m glad he couldn't see me… He's got more energy than anybody else I know. So, yeah, he was there. I think he was having a watch party… He’s wonderful. He’s absolutely wonderful.”

A Big Day for Musical Theater Fans

There was never any doubt that Wicked would become one of the biggest films of the year. Those of us who have been following the story of what happened before Dorothy arrived in Oz since its Broadway debut back in 2003, knew that audiences would not only flock to the cinema for Chu’s adaptation but fall in love with the story — whether they loved musicals or not. Raking in 10 total nominations, including nods to its leading ladies, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the title was one of the most mentioned names at this year’s ceremony — something that Powell thinks is absolutely “wonderful.”

As for his hand in the project, the ear behind movie scores like Face/Off and the Bourne series worked alongside the musical’s composer, Stephen Schwartz, serving as the film’s composer and conductor. Reminiscing on his early days with the title, Powell said, “I mean, you try and get the job, then, if they want you, you sign on, and then you hope that the film's going to turn out the way you suspect.”

Breaking all expectations, Powell said he knew they had a hit on their hands after he watched an early draft back in November 2023:

“The very first time I saw it would have been, like, a year ago in early November, and I saw it without music other than the songs, and I didn't know the musical. I found it very, very affecting even like that, with nothing. So, I always felt it was a wonderful movie, a wonderful story with incredible performances by the two leads, as well. I always thought it was good, but you never know.”

Continuing to defy gravity at the international box office, it’s more than clear that fans are eager to see what happens when the second half of the story comes out next year in Wicked: For Good. And, while all the love from fans has been overwhelming, Powell notes that receiving such high kudos from his peers is a next-level feeling,

“So the fact that the audiences loved it… Then obviously, it's wonderful because in this particular case, for me, as in many of the branches, it's your peers. It's people I know and people I don't know but who were doing the same job as me, so they have very, very specific opinions of what a good job is, and the fact that it's there means a lot.”

A Full Circle Moment