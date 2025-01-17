Even in a cinematic landscape filled with jaw-dropping examples of visuals and effects, few movies in recent memory have dazzled audiences as much as Jon M. Chu's Wicked. Following Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba as she befriends the giggly good witch, Glinda (Ariana Grande), the film is a story of triumph and truth as these young women discover so much about not only themselves but the flawed world they reside in. It's a truly dynamic narrative that has persisted for years on both the stage and screen, meaning that high standards were set before it even premiered; fans were nervous about how the whole new cast and crew would handle their beloved story. Luckily for all, it managed to seamlessly merge every aspect of its narrative, reminding audiences why they love this tale and emphasizing the vital aspects of its core themes — and so much of that success wouldn't be possible without the outfits.

It's often forgotten how much a character's fashion says about them. This is the way a person presents themselves to the world, a daily yet vital part of people's lives, as they work up the courage to offer their genuine personality to those around them. Wicked's costuming recognizes this significance and turns clothing into an integral aspect of its storytelling, with characters' fashion choices evolving throughout the plot and showing the multi-faceted journeys they undergo throughout the film. This process introduces audiences to some of the best outfits they've ever seen, with many people wishing they could own some for themselves in the real world. Well, as it turns out, they can — all they need is a "wicked" amount of money. If you're determined to bring the magic of the film into your daily life, now you can, because we're here to tell you how much these Wicked outfits would cost in real life!

6 Elphaba’s Power Hat

Estimated Cost: $6,000 - $9,000

There's not a headpiece in cinematic history as iconic as Elphaba's 'Power Hat' from Wicked. The film knew it had huge shoes to fill with the way it has been portrayed countless times both in The Wizard of Oz and onstage, and it did not disappoint; the movie version is a combination of multiple asymmetrical pieces of stiff fabric molded into just the right shapes before being placed on top of one another.

Creating it was a precarious process that required designers to create (and scrap) dozens of hats before finally landing on the one the audience sees onscreen. But it was all worth it to create something that has become synonymous with the movie, with this hat serving as a small yet immensely impactful part of Wicked's story— it's no wonder it would cost somewhere between $6,000 - $9,000 in the real world. Everyone, go thank Glinda's grandma for giving Elphaba such a good deal!

5 Elphaba’s Emerald City Dress

Estimated Cost: $4,000 - $6,000

True clothing connoisseurs know that the color black will never go out of style, something that is exemplified throughout Wicked with Elphaba's signature fashion sense. Yet while the young witch debuts many iconic outfits throughout the film, few are as striking as the multi-textured dress she wears when she first goes to meet the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Botany buffs will recognize the overlapping patterns of the garment as inspired by mushroom gills, delicate aspects of nature that were created using micro-pleated chiffon and are meant to symbolize Elphaba's connection to the natural world around her. Working this kind of fragile fabric into an outfit is no easy task, so it makes sense that this would cost $4,000-$6,000 in the real world. Though, let's be honest: we'd all pay this and more to defy gravity like Elphaba does in this scene!

4 Glinda’s Munchkinland Entrance Gown

Estimated Cost: $25,000

It's hard not to be glad (and grateful) when viewers are first introduced to Ariana Grande's Glinda as she descends into Wicked wearing an enormous, frilly, and perfectly pink gown. A re-design of the classic dress that Billie Burke wore in 1939's The Wizard of Oz, this massive garment cost $25,000 to make, and it's easy to see why!

The entire piece is decked out in thousands of crystals and sequins, with iridescent fabric overlaid on top of each spiral to ensure that it shines as brightly as the woman wearing it. Even more, the creators put a lot of focus— 225 hours, to be exact— into layering the many complex parts of this garment to create a floating effect as she drifts down from the sky. This dress is a true marvel of modern design, and has been featured in most of the movie's marketing, so it's no wonder it would come with such a hefty price tag in real life!

3 Glinda’s Crown

Estimated Cost: $9,000 - $12,000

Every Queen needs her crown, and the same is true for Wicked's "Good Witch," Glinda. While audiences may be rightfully distracted by the gorgeous gown she wears when entering Munchkinland, it'd be hard to miss the magnificent headpiece that not only caps off this ensemble but signifies Glinda's status among the people of Oz.

It carries through the iridescent designs of her dress with every inch being adorned with minuscule crystals and gemstones. Its constant loops and swirls are the perfect complement to the spirals and bubbles of the main garment, with these elements making the substantial headpiece appear as weightless as the person wearing it (and reflecting the superficial behaviors she'll be called out for later in the plot). This crown is one of Wicked's true masterpieces, meaning that it earns the $9,000 - $12,000 price tag it would carry in real life.

2 Nessarose's Slippers

Estimated Cost: $6,000 - $8,000

While they may not receive as much attention as some of the other pieces on this list, Nessarose's (Marissa Bode) slippers are one of the most important parts of Wicked's overall story. A gift to the young Shiz student from her father, the shoes' crystalline appearance is taken from the original story rather than the 1939 movie that swapped them out for a pair of Ruby slippers. And that's not the only way these slippers pay homage to the original story!

Eagle-eyed fashion lovers will recognize the twists of its heel as the twister that will eventually bring Dorothy to Oz in Act Two, Wicked: For Good, with the many swirls further representing the tumultuous storm that sets off the original film's story. It's an ingenious aspect of design that, when paired with the stunning silver and jewels that make up the shoe, makes it understandable why the pair would cost $6,000-$8,000!

1 Glinda's Peignoir

Estimated Cost: $19,000

Last but absolutely not least is one of Wicked's most stunning, delicate, and utterly iconic pieces: Glinda's Peignor. The bubbly student wears it when she sings "Popular," a musical number all about presenting your best self to the world— so of course she's wearing a gorgeous piece like this during it!

It's a perfect visual representation of these characters' differences as well as Glinda's flighty nature.

Audiences may balk at this sleeping gown's steep $19,000 price tag in real life, but its intricate designs easily explain the cost. It carries over the spiral imagery of Glinda's Munchkinland gown while simplifying as it descends, allowing her the space to leap and play throughout her number while serving as a perfect mirror to the straightforward "froat" (a frock-coat, of course) that Elphaba dons throughout this scene. It's a perfect visual representation of these characters' differences as well as Glinda's flighty nature. With the dancing and chandelier-swinging that Grande does while wearing it, it will go down as one of the most iconic pajamas ever!

