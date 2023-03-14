It looks like we're getting Wicked just a touch early. That's right, Wicked: Part I is coming to theaters, and a few weeks earlier than expected. The highly anticipated movie musical was originally set to be released on December 25, 2024. However, Universal Pictures has moved the release date up to November 27, 2024, shifting it from a Christmas day release to a Thanksgiving holiday release.

This shift in release date will certainly enable the film to take full advantage of the holiday season, which usually sees a steep increase in box office showings. Wicked: Part I has been one of the most anticipated releases in recent years. The film is an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon of the same name, which is based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel. The story is one of the most beloved in recent memory, giving a new look at one of the most maligned women in cinematic history: The Wicked Witch of the West.

The character was made iconic by the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. In the original film, the witch is the villain, pursuing the innocent Dorothy with her band of evil flying monkeys and sparring with the enchanting Glinda the Good Witch. However, Wicked turns this narrative on its head, following Elphaba (the Wicked Witch) in her early life and friendship with Glinda. The broadway musical adaptaion premiered in 2003 and tells the story of their friendship through song.

The musical has run consistently since its original premiere in 2003 and is a favorite among musical theatre fans. A possible feature film adaptation has been talked about for years. However, the project did not gain momentum until the late 2010s, and since then the project was halted several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2022, it was announced that Ariana Grande was cast to play Glinda, and Cynthia Erivo was cast to play Elphaba. Recent Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh has also been cast as Madame Morrible, along with Jeff Goldblum who is expected to play the Wizard. The film is being directed by Jon M. Chu, who previously directed such films as Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights. The film is produced by Marc Platt, who previously produced La La Land, Bridge of Spies, and Trial Of The Chicago 7. David Stone also serves as a producer on the film.

Wicked: Part I will be released to theaters on November 27, 2024. And though the wait may seem grueling, it seems like we will soon (finally) get a glimpse into the long-awaited film adaptation. In the meantime, you can check out everything we know about Wicked and check out our chat with director Chu down below.