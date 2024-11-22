The biggest draw of Wicked - other that its star studded cast or its source material - is the fact that it's split into two parts. This is not only true for the text (the musical version of Wicked is a solid two-act affair), but Wicked's structure proves that the two-part arrangement was necessary to capture the journey Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) takes to become the Wicked Witch of the West. With the second half only a year away, viewers might be wondering: what has happened to Elphaba, and the people from her past?

The answers involve The Wizard of Oz, or rather, the events that lead up to it. Wicked Part I begins with a shot of Elphaba's signature black hat, and the puddle of water she melted into, while Glinda the Good Witch (Ariana Grande) recounts Elphaba's life story to the people of Oz. While Wicked Part I ends with Elphaba being dubbed a "Wicked Witch" and fleeing the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum), Wicked Part II is where the story really kicks off.

‘Wicked’ Part II Will Explore the War Between Elphaba & the Wizard of Oz

Image via Universal

Elphaba spends most of Wicked Part I befriending Glinda, while slowly growing disillusioned with the way animals are being treated in Oz; they're gradually being carted away and having their rights stripped. When she finally gets the chance to meet the Wizard, she learns that he is responsible for the animals' plight, and that he's nothing but a charlatan - prompting her exodus to the West. The second act of the Wicked musical explores this war in full; the Wizard and his press secretary Madame Morrible (played by Michelle Yeoh in Wicked Part I) increase their propaganda against Elphaba. What's even worse is that they use Glinda in their propaganda, showing that she's a "Good Witch" and the only defense against Elphaba. Elphaba and Glinda's friendship is the axis on which Wicked spins, which only means that Wicked Part II is bound to have some heartbreaking scenes between the pair.

The Second Act of ‘Wicked’ Paints ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in a New Light

Close

Wicked's second act is much more than an explanation of how Elphaba became the Wicked Witch of the West. It also puts a new spin on certain iconic characters from The Wizard of Oz, including Dorothy's traveling companions Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion - and even takes a darker approach to the events that bring Dorothy to Oz. It also explores the connection these events have to the people in Elphaba's life, namely her sister Nessarose (Marissa Bode) and Fiyero Tigelaar (Jonathan Bailey).

Nessarose, determined to prove she can live life on her own, ends up falling for the Munchkin, Boq (Ethan Slater); Boq, on the other hand, has feelings for Glinda. Likewise, Fiyero ends up in a relationship with Glinda while Elphaba slowly falls for him (and it's hinted that he might share her feelings, especially since Wicked Part I ends with him charging off toward the West on horseback.) As for the Wizard, he has his own secrets that add more layers to his war with Elphaba.

‘Wicked’ Part II Will Probably Expand Upon the ‘Wicked’ Musical’s Second Act

Image via Universal Pictures

In the lead-up to Wicked Part I, director Jon M. Chu discussed how he wanted to use the two-part format to "bring more depth" to the musical's story. Indeed, Wicked Part I features a few elements that aren't in the musical; scenes from Elphaba's childhood explore her budding magical powers and her father's disdain for her, while adding a new character in the form of her bear nanny Dulcibear (Sharon D. Clarke). Dulcibear caring for Elphaba helps strengthen her connection to the animals of Oz, and in turn fuels her desire to topple the Wizard. Original composer Stephen Schwartz even says that one of the two Wicked movies will feature two new songs, which hints that Wicked Part II could also expand upon the musical's story.

This expansion helps separate Wicked's film adaptation from the musical and the novel that inspired said musical, while also proving that this story is just as open to reinterpretation as The Wizard of Oz. Wicked fans only have to wait one year to see exactly how Elphaba's story turns out.

Wicked is now playing in theaters.

Get Tickets Here