The Big Picture Wicked: Part One , the cinematic adaptation of the beloved musical, will be released on November 27th, featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as the leads.

The new poster showcases the iconic characters of Elphaba and Glinda, played by Erivo and Grande respectively, and teases their magical connection.

The film follows the untold story of the witches of Oz, exploring their friendship and the paths that lead Elphaba to become the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda to become the Good Witch.

There is certainly going to be a lot to be thankful for come this year's Thanksgiving, as we look to the Western sky and gleefully await the arrival of the cinematic adaptation of Wicked: Part One. As part of the promotional materials for the film's premiere later this year on November 27, a new poster has been released teasing the musical's two leads sharing a magical touch. After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, and overcoming years of a complicated development process, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to dazzle on the big screen. Hopefully, it is a brilliant, compelling cinematic event.

Wicked will tell the untold story of the witches of Oz with the new poster showing Erivo as Elphaba covered in green from head to toe and clad in black with a pointy hat. Grande's Glinda keeps it strictly pink and ornamental, with sparks flying when the pair make contact. The poster arrives just as the film's premiere trailer takes us on an electrifying journey to the fictitious land of Oz. Already promising brilliant performances from Erivo and Grande, Wicked will follow Elphaba, a gifted young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who is yet to tap into her full potential, and Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. Students at Shiz University, the pair strike up an uncommon friendship that will ultimately bind them to one another, as Elphaba becomes the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda becomes the Good Witch.

Based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, the Broadway musical premiered in 2003. With Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda, Wicked went on to grab ten Tony Awards nominations, winning three, including a best actress award for Menzel. This cinematic experience will be orchestrated by John M. Chu, who has worked on a number of Broadway musical adaptations over the past few years. The director helmed the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical, In the Heights, with another project in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat already in the works.

A Stellar Cast for 'Wicked'

Wicked will tell its tale in two parts, and director Chu will be bringing the Tony Award-winning musical to life on the back of a stellar cast. While Grande and Erivo have hugged much of the limelight, Wicked will also feature Jeff Goldblum (Independence Day) as the great and powerful Wizard of Oz, Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Madame Morrible, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Others include Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) as Pfannee, Ethan Slater as Boq, Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) as Miss Coddle, and Adam James as Glinda’s father.

Wicked: Part One will premiere on November 27. Check out everything we know about the film here, and watch the newly released trailer below: