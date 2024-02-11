The Big Picture Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo shine in the premiere trailer for Wicked: Part One , bringing new heights to their roles as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

Director Jon M. Chu, known for adapting Broadway shows for the big screen, takes on the task of bringing this Tony Award-winning musical to life.

is set to release on November 27, 2024, with the second installment following a year later on November 26, 2025.

You’re never gonna bring us down as the moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. The stage has been set and the tale of two of the most notorious besties in fictitious history takes center stage in the premiere trailer for Wicked: Part One. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reach new heights in our first official teaser for the film, save for a behind-the-scenes piece of set footage that caught our attention in April of last year. There were also some images released around the same time that gave us more of a view of the set than of the girlies themselves. Now, painted head to toe in green, Erivo takes flight as Elphaba while Grande’s Glinda keeps up with the politics and tries to make her world as pink as possible.

Along with the swells of triumphant music and the powerhouse performances of Erivo and Grande, the first installment of the two-film series will feature undoubtedly captivating performances from Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum (Independence Day) as the great and powerful Wizard of Oz, Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) as Pfannee, Ethan Slater (Broadway’s SpongeBob SquarePants) as Boq, Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) as Miss Coddle, and Adam James (Band of Brothers) as Glinda’s father.

Blending Broadway With Cinema

No stranger to adapting Broadway shows for theatrical releases, director Jon M. Chu was tasked with bringing the Tony Award-winning musical to the big screen. Chu previously helmed the cinematic makeover of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s breakout musical, In the Heights, giving him a good handle on how to make a story like this one flow. For its two leads, the casting team turned to two-time Grammy Award winner, Grande, and Tony and Grammy Award winner Erivo who has a lengthy spillover list of credits on both the stage and screen. Other notable Broadway performers are Slater, who originated the titular role in the musical SpongeBob SquarePants, and Tony nominee, Settle, who gained critical acclaim for her work in Hands on a Hardbody. Taking liberties with the original story, which was penned by Gregory Maguire before Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman turned it into a musical, the film will shift some of the details and add in new characters to better fill out the plot.

When Does Wicked: Part One Come Out?

Now that filming has officially wrapped, and we have our first trailer to go along with the title, we’re finding ourselves another step closer to the film’s release on November 27, 2024. Split into two parts for longevity’s sake, the second half of the project will arrive a year later, on November 26, 2025.

Defy gravity with the first trailer for Wicked: Part One below and learn everything we know about the film here.