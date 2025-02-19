As an extremely successful theatrical run that saw Wicked earn $472 million domestically and $254 million internationally is finally winding down, the musical stage adaptation just got the streaming update that fans have been waiting for. Universal Pictures has officially announced that Wicked will premiere on Peacock on March 21, almost exactly four months after the film premiered in theaters. Wicked most recently completed its 12th weekend in theaters, earning only $600,000, and now that the movie has also been available on digital platforms for over a month, there is no better time for it to make its streaming debut. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star in the film as Elphaba and Glinda, with Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum filling out the rest of the supporting cast.

Wicked made its long-awaited debut in theaters on November 22 alongside Gladiator 2 — an epic premiere that many fans compared to the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon and dubbed ‘Glicked’ — but Ridley Scott’s legacy sequel proved to be no match for Jon M. Chu’s musical epic. Wicked opened with a whopping $112 million at the box office, while Gladiator 2 earned only $55 million, failing to reach even half of Wicked’s domestic gross. Wicked then fell to the #2 spot behind Moana 2 during its next three weekends in theaters, but the film still continued collecting an impressive haul while also out-earning other new arrivals Kraven the Hunter and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. Wicked is poised to wrap up its theatrical run soon as the highest-grossing stage adaptation of all-time, and one of the top three highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the domestic box office.

Peacock Is the Place To Find All of Universal’s Biggest Hits

Peacock is the primary distributor for all of Universal’s biggest hits, and it is where viewers can find some of the studio’s other biggest movies from 2024 such as Twisters, the legacy sequel starring Glen Powell, and The Wild Robot, the animated hit starring Pedro Pascal and Lupita Nyong’o. Despicable Me 4 also hit Peacock last year after earning a wad of cash in theaters, along with another animated hit, Kung Fu Panda 4, which returned Jack Black to his famous role of Po. The Fall Guy premiered on Peacock last year but then left the platform and ventured over to Prime Video.

Wicked will begin streaming on March 21.