The Big Picture Wicked: Part One will bring the beloved musical to the big screen, showcasing the friendship and eventual rivalry between Elphaba and Glinda.

The film, directed by Jon M. Chu, will adapt the first half of the Broadway hit, promising visually captivating storytelling and a star-studded cast.

Set in Oz before Dorothy's arrival, the movie will introduce new characters like Madame Morrible and Fiyero, shedding light on Elphaba and Glinda's destinies.

Wicked: Part One could turn into the biggest musical event of the year, and while preparing to launch the adaptation on the big screen later this year, Universal Pictures has released a new poster for the movie, featuring the two leads of the story. Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) will change each other's lives forever and, on November 27, audiences will find out why one of them became the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. The new poster features Glinda and Elphaba reaching towards one another with their hands, even if long-time fans of the story know that their friendship won't last for long.

Wicked: Part One will adapt the first half of the story covered in the musical created by Stephen Schwartz, which has been a major hit on Broadway ever since it premiered in 2003. The premise follows Elphaba, a quiet and smart girl who meets Glinda at Shiz University, the place where they were both supposed to learn how to use their magical abilities in order to help their community. But everything will change once a betrayal takes place in the school, sending these two powerful characters down different paths in a musical that has entertained the world over the course of decades.

A project as big as Wicked: Part One needed a filmmaker who had plenty of experience with the genre, allowing the upcoming adaptation to be as visually entertaining as possible. Jon M. Chu landed the job after the director proved he was comfortable directing impactful musicals after the release of In the Heights. The story created by Lin-Manuel Miranda followed Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), a young man who wanted to improve his living conditions while following his dreams. The film adaptation produced by Warner Bros. earned $45 million at the global box office, and it was released simultaneously on Max due to the pandemic.

The Supporting Cast of 'Wicked: Part One'

Wicked: Part One will explore the unpredictable land of Oz years before Dorothy (Judy Garland) made her way to the territory thanks to a dangerous tornado. The different time period will allow viewers to meet characters such as Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), as Glinda and Elphaba define who they're going to be over the course of their adult lives. The stage has been set for the powerful witches to tell their story, in a production based on the screenplay written by Winnie Holzman.