Let us be glad, let us be grateful as Wicked fans attending CinemaCon got a spellbinding surprise today: the first poster for Wicked: For Good has officially debuted, offering a gorgeous glimpse at what’s to come in the next chapter of the beloved musical’s big-screen journey, and Collider's Steve Weintraub was on the scene to snap a photo of it for us all to see. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the second installment of the two-part adaptation flies into theatres this November, picking up after the high-flying finale of Wicked: Part One. And if the poster is anything to go by, the rift between the witches of Oz is only growing deeper. Positioned on opposite cliffs with the yellow brick road and the Emerald City stretching between them, Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda are ready for a reckoning.

Erivo is cutting an imposing figure as the Wicked Witch of the West, with her signature pointed hat and her long leather coat, while surrounded by green plants, while across the chasm sits The Good Witch herself in the form of Grande, whose dress is a shade of periwinkle and blue, and evokes the classic image of Glinda the Good from The Wizard of Oz with a modern, Broadway-worthy twist. The tagline on the poster—"You will be changed"—pulls directly from the musical’s emotional duet “For Good,” the number that inspired the sequel’s title. Alongside “Defying Gravity,” it remains one of Wicked’s most iconic songs.

How Good is 'Wicked'?