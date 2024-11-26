Universal’s Wicked, the cinematic adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical and companion piece to The Wizard of Oz, soared past the competition on Monday with an incredible $15.8 million box office haul. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (the Good Witch), respectively, the hugely anticipated film is defying expectations, and gravity, on its way to becoming one of the biggest musical films of all time.

The $15.8 million Monday take is not only huge but historic, marking the best Monday ever in November, with the film surpassing the previous record-holder, Disney’s Frozen II ($12.7 million in 2019), as well as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($12.3 million in 2013), Skyfall ($11.3 million in 2012), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($11.1 million in 2022). All in, the incredible achievement has already pushed Wicked’s four-day total to a stunning $128.1 million. The movie's three-day opening of $112.5 million already set a record as the best ever opening for a Broadway adaptation and the Monday performance just reiterates the power behind it.

Just How Good is 'Wicked' Anyway?

Just off the bat, Wicked explores the untold story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, revealing how a misunderstood, green-skinned girl named Elphaba becomes the infamous witch we know, and fear, from The Wizard of Oz. It's a very bright, colourful story that needed a touch of subtlety in order to work and it got that with the performance of Erivo. The numbers suggest that Wicked is capitalising on its A CinemaScore and glowing word-of-mouth buzz, as audiences flock to theaters for what will be a sensation. Collider's Jeff Ewing was just one of hundreds of critics to be blown away by the performances and the scale of the film:

The film works on an emotional level, and yet there are also well-delivered lessons about growing fascism that are tragically poignant in our American era. The set pieces are big and bold, and the dance numbers are creative and colorful. Grande is continually hilarious as the charmingly vapid Galinda, while Erivo is breathtakingly powerful as the so-called Wicked Witch. Both Grande and Erivo sound glorious through beautiful interpretations of modern musical classics like "Defying Gravity." It all coheres into one of the best silver screen adaptations of a musical in ages, and easily one of the year's best pictures.

