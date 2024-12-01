There are few films that have incurred as much anticipation (or as many production delays) as Wicked. The hit Broadway musical finally made it to the screen this year thanks to the masterful work of director Jon M. Chu. But Wicked nearly came to the screen in a much different way. Before Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba belted on “Defying Gravity” for the box office masses, ABC pursued their own take on Oz’s famous green girl; one that would have more closely followed author Gregory Maguire’s original novel in the form of a dark, gritty miniseries.

ABC Tried to Turn ‘Wicked’ Into a Miniseries with Salma Hayek

When Wicked first hit bookstore shelves in 1995, it quickly became a bestseller. Based on L. Frank Baum’s classic Oz tales, Wicked appealed to readers thanks to its more nuanced take on the Wicked Witch of the West, or Elphaba. However, fans of the 2003 Broadway musical may be surprised to find out that the novel is much darker than its on-stage counterpart. Maguire’s book is filled with politics, dark themes, murder, and even light erotic parts. The musical was a loose adaptation, to say the least. But that didn’t stop ABC from looking into adapting the story for the network.

According to TVLine, ABC first showed interest in adapting Wicked in the early part of 2011. The musical had broken house records at New York’s Gershwin Theatre for the week ending January 2, 2011, earning $2,228,235. In addition to setting a new record for the show’s home of eight years at that point, it set a new record for a single week of performances on Broadway. While there’s no confirmation that the new heights were an inspiration for ABC, there was no denying that Wicked was a hot property. The network was set to partner with actress Salma Hayek and Jose Tamez to produce the adaptation through their production company, Ventanarosa Productions. Hayek was poised to play a potential supporting role in the piece with Erik Jendresen enlisted to adapt Maguire’s dark and massive novel. Interestingly, this wasn’t ABC’s first pass on a Wicked miniseries.

ABC Resurrected Its ‘Wicked’ Miniseries

Plenty of ideas have been shelved, only to make their way back to potential production years later, and Wicked is no different. Just two years prior to Hayek’s spin on Wicked, ABC had already considered bringing Maguire’s novel to the network. Under the supervision of network president Steve McPherson, a Wicked miniseries was pitched to ABC. However, McPherson decided to pass on the idea. But a change of leadership brought the story back into focus. When Paul Lee took the helm of the Disney-owned network, he ushered in a new era that saw the creation of some of ABC’s most iconic shows, such as How to Get Away with Murder, Scandal, and Black-ish. Lee soon showed interest in reviving Wicked and helped set in motion Hayek’s version. Lee remained with the network until 2016, but despite so many moving pieces being put in place to adapt the novel, the miniseries mysteriously vanished from development.

To date, it remains a mystery. TVLine recently reached out to Hayek’s representatives for an update. However, there was no response. There was no luck getting a response from Jendersen either. Maguire, however, did get back to the circulation. Unfortunately, the author remains just as much in the dark as everyone else, literally responding with a “shrug emoji 🤷,” and adding: “While the rights to such a non-musical filmed presentation are still owned by a separate entity, there has been no apparent movement to use those rights by said entity.” It seems that TV viewers will never see a more faithful version of Wicked on ABC, but that may not necessarily be a bad thing.

Maguire’s Complex Novel Isn’t Easy To Adapt

Plenty of production companies have brought their own spin on the Wicked Witch of the West to the screen, but Maguire’s Wicked has always proven difficult to adapt. While it ended up being a masterpiece of a musical and has since made an incredible film, the show actually started out as a film adaptation. Per Variety, producer Marc Platt had originally optioned the rights for Universal to produce Wicked as a movie. But Platt noted: “The script never found its way. We never cracked the third act, and I wondered if it would work better as two acts, as a play.” Composer Stephen Schwartz ultimately convinced Platt to pivot the project toward being a musical, where the project had, of course, found its legs (or broomstick). Maguire’s novel is indeed deeply complex, political, and dark. After proving too hard to adapt for a major motion picture, it stands to reason that a miniseries may have been even more difficult, given the constraints of network television.

From being put in development hell, to nearly making it into production before vanishing, it’s unlikely ABC's version of Wicked will ever manifest. But viewers can now make a pilgrimage to theaters to experience the musical version of Wicked in all its gravity-defying glory.

Wicked is now playing in theaters.

