Prepare to defy gravity when Wicked hits theaters next month, and one of the best ways to see the film is on ScreenX. Collider is delighted to team up with the premium format company to bring our readers an exclusive first look at the ScreenX poster for the movie, featuring stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film explores the lives of the two contrasting witches, set years before Dorothy Gale started skipping down that yellow brick road we all know so well.

The movie will be full of color and wonder, which makes ScreenX the perfect way to see it. For those who don't know, ScreenX is an innovative cinematic format that expands the viewing experience beyond the traditional movie screen, using multiple projectors to extend the action on screen beyond the normal viewing area and onto the side walls of the theater, giving the audience a 270-degree panoramic view of the film. Basically, your entire field of view will be surrounded by Oz. Ain't that a sweet treat to think about?

As stated before, the movie features Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Galinda (aka Glinda the Good), while they are joined in the adventure by Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

What Is 'Wicked' About?

For anyone who doesn't know, Wicked serves as both a prequel and an "alternative take" on The Wizard of Oz, which was originally written by L. Frank Baum. It's an origin story, of sorts, for both Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch, before Dorothy's arrival in Oz. The story reveals how the two women, who were initially an unlikely pair of pals, end up on differing paths that eventually turn them into enemies.

Elphaba's early life is explored, in which she struggles to be accepted due to her green skin, but it also explores her fierce intelligence and her thirst for justice. Glinda is shown as popular and beloved but she has her own issues too. Over time, Elphaba's sense of injustice manifests itself into malevolence and ends up transforming her into the villain of the piece, despite her complex upbringing.

Wicked will be defying gravity in theaters on November 22, 2024. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.

