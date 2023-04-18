Get ready to hear the story of the Wicked Witch of the West as you have never heard it before, through Ariana Grande's voice in a cinematic adaptation of the incredibly popular musical that took Broadway by storm in 2003. Entertainment Tonight has shared a new video directly from the set of the highly anticipated movie, where the singer can be seen performing as Glinda. Jon M. Chu is in charge of directing the two-part adaptation, with the first installment scheduled to hit theaters next year. In a story about love, ambition and betrayal, the future of the world of Oz will be decided in an epic story that has ventured into a different medium.

Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba, the young woman destined to become the Wicked Witch that haunted Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her friends during the 1939 classic. By the time the musical introduces her to the audience, she is merely a student with plenty of ambitions and a big heart. Due to her awkward behavior and unconventional appearance, Elphie feels like she doesn't fit in anywhere. When she meets Grande's character, who went by Galinda at the time, she understands that some people might try to help her, but she can't lie to herself about her true feelings towards the world around her.

Both of the girls are interested in Fiyero, played in the film adaptation by Jonathan Bailey, who hints at romantic feelings for both of them. Nevertheless, the girls have bigger problems than him, as Elphaba is incredibly disappointed when she meets The Wizard of Oz and realizes that he is a fraud who can't do anything more than parlor tricks. When she realizes she is actually more powerful and honest than the man she used to admire, Elphie grows tired of her community and decides to fly away from them, finding a new home for herself in a location familiar to fans of the original movie.

A Story Too Epic for a Single Movie

Given that the musical covers a significant part of Elphie and Glinda's time together, Universal realized that single movie wasn't enough to adapt the extensive storyline. As a result, the studio announced that the adaptation would actually be split into two parts, with the first installment flying into theaters next year, and the conclusion scheduled to release a year after its predecessor. Wicked: Part One, was recently moved in the release schedule due to how close it was to the release of James Cameron's third Avatar movie, keeping its run at the box office safe from the Na'vi.

While you wait for Wicked: Part One to hit theaters on November 27, 2024, you can check out the video featuring Ariana Grande singing on the set of the movie below: