Wicked has opened the week with utter domination at the box office, reclaiming the top spot from Moana 2 after previously losing to the Disney sequel after its record-breaking premiere over the Thanksgiving holiday. To kick off the week of December 9, Wicked has now beaten Moana 2 all three days of the week, with the most recent numbers for Wednesday, December 11 showing a $3.3 million return for Wicked and a $2.5 million haul for Moana 2. The musical film has also performed well enough to carve its name onto many box office lists, including recently becoming one of the top 25 highest-grossing PG movies ever The kicker? Wicked had to pass Shrek the Third, which ironically enough also features a green main character, to reach the top 25.

Overall, Wicked’s domestic box office gross is $333 million, and its international haul is a whopping $135 million, bringing its worldwide cumulative total to $468 million. This leaves Wicked just outside the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year at the worldwide box office, needing only $1 million to pass Successor, the Chinese film that earned $469 million internationally after not premiering in the U.S. Wicked is also the highest-grossing movie of all-time that’s based on a Broadway musical or opera, and it recently had no trouble passing The Little Mermaid to become one of the top four highest-grossing musicals ever. It's even one of the top four highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the domestic box, and the film is poised to pass Despicable Me 4 in the next week after collecting another $30 million.

Who Stars in ‘Wicked’?

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star in the lead roles of Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, and both are expected to reprise their roles in Wicked Part 2, which is already set for release on November 21, 2025. Also starring alongside Erivo and Grande in Wicked are Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh, the former is best known for his role in the Jurassic Park franchise and the latter recently won an Oscar for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Jonathan Bailey, who will next star alongside Scarlett Johannson in Jurassic World Rebirth, also stars in Wicked, along with Game of Thrones veteran Peter Dinklage.

