The Big Picture Fiyero is a magnetic young man in Wicked, causing a rift between best friends Elphaba and Galinda.

Jon M. Chu directs the film, proving his musical talent after his In The Heights success.

With a star-studded cast, Wicked delves into the origin story of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked has quickly become one of the most anticipated titles of the holiday season, and a new spot for the film introduces one of the most important characters from the musical's story. Fiyero Tigelaar (Jonathan Bailey) is a charismatic young man who easily makes anyone who meets him fall in love with him. But could his irresistible charm and mysterious intentions get in the way of two best friends? That's one of the questions the musical created by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman will attempt to answer.

The spot opens with Galinda (Ariana Grande) hearing about the Prince's arrival to Shiz University. The young witch is excited about meeting the charismatic bachelor, but that doesn't mean everyone on campus will be thrilled to cross paths with the confident young man. Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) believes him to be shallow and distracting. Wicked will dive deep into the relationship between the two girls, and how it will eventually define the future of Oz.

Wicked was directed by Jon M. Chu. The filmmaker displayed plenty of skill when directing musicals with In The Heights, the inspiring story of a young man who tries to turn his dreams into a reality in the heart of New York City. In The Heights didn't have a successful theatrical run due to the pandemic. But the adaptation was enough to prove to Universal that the director was more than capable of taking on Wicked. Besides bringing stage musicals to life on the screen, Chu has also worked on titles such as Crazy Rich Asians and Now You See Mee 2.

The Magical Cast of 'Wicked'

Wicked will be centered around the friendship between Elphaba and Galinda. But the adaptation has assembled an impressive supporting cast. Jeff Goldblum will step into the shoes of the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, one of the most enigmatic characters in the entire land. At the same time, Michelle Yeoh will star in the adaptation as Madame Morrible. The headmistress of Schiz University will have plenty to say once things get out of control in her institution. The stage has been set for one of the most successful musicals in the history of Broadway to defy gravity on the big screen, as Universal Pictures attempts to make a statement at the box office during a crowded holiday season.

You can check out the new spot from Wicked above, before the movie premieres in theaters on November 22: