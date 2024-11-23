We may have an "awfully long way to go" before it becomes available for purchase, but it's officially happening. Walmart is set to bring Wicked to every fan's humble abode with its exclusive steelbook release of Jon M. Chu's musical fantasy feature. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital copy of Wicked — which serves as the first part of the movie adaptation of Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's popular stage musical of the same name — is scheduled for release on November 1, 2025, just a few days ahead of Wicked Part Two's theatrical release on Friday, November 21, 2025.

Walmart has yet to unveil all the special features included in Wicked's exclusive steelbook, but the sing-along version is confirmed to be included in the release. It was announced before the first part's theatrical release on November 22 that belting out to "Defying Gravity" and "Popular" is strictly prohibited during the film's standard screenings. But that doesn't mean there won't be any chances for fans to sing along with their favorite Wicked hits. Instead, Universal Pictures will be rolling out interactive screenings in over 1,000 theaters across North America starting December 25, according to Variety.

'Wicked' Has Been Defying Gravity So Far

Adapting hit Broadway musicals into movies has proven to be a challenging journey to embark on, especially if you're going to look into how the 2019 adaptation of Cats performed critically. But Wicked, despite having some bigger witch shoes to fill, begs to differ. The film's early reactions have so far amplified anticipations for the second outing, complete with a current 90% critics and 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing. While it's still too early to assume how Wicked will fare in the coming weeks, it's safe to say that it is on track to join Tick, Tick... Boom!, The Color Purple, and West Side Story as one of the best musical features.

Collider's very own Jeff Ewing called Wicked "an incredible cinematic musical outing" and "one of the best silver screen adaptations of a musical in ages," particularly praising Cynthia Erivo's electric performance as Elphaba and Ariana Grande's hilarious portrayal of Glinda. Similar to the stage musical, Chu's film adaptation delves into the unlikely yet genuine friendship between the two lead characters, the green-skinned Elphaba Thropp and the popular Galinda Upland.

Wicked also stars Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, and more.

Wicked is now in theaters. You can take a look at Walmart's exclusive steelbook of Wicked down above and visit the official website for more information.

