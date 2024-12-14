Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wicked.The world has collectively been holding space for Wicked since its release day just a few weeks ago. Whether it be the catchy soundtrack or the memorable dance moves, fans everywhere are ablaze talking about the movie and its success. So, unless you’ve fallen asleep in the poppies, you likely know all about the iconic cameos from Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth; the very actresses who originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda on Broadway in 2003. Audiences were delighted to see the pair in the film as they passed the torch to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. But there was another major cameo you may have missed and that’s Stephen Schwartz, the man responsible for the music of Wicked. (AKA, the songs we’re all holding space for.) So obviously, his cameo means just as much to fans of the original stage show as Kristin and Idina’s. Still, if it weren’t for Ariana and Cynthia, he may not have gotten to deliver the memorable line he did.

Who Does Stephen Schwartz Play in ‘Wicked’?

Like Kristin and Idina, Stephen Schwartz has a small cameo in Wicked, though his is more of a blink-and-you-’ll-miss-it moment than theirs. But despite being a minuscule moment, Schwartz delivers a fan-favorite line from the show: “The Wizard will see you now.” He delivers this line during the song “One Short Day” during which Glinda and Elphaba arrive in the Emerald City to meet the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum). However, this wasn’t initially the line in the script, which is surprising given just how beloved it has become by fans. The line was originally “Who rang that bell?” but after reading the script, Ariana Grande quickly enlisted the help of Cynthia Erivo, and the pair fought to have the line included.

Ariana Grande Fought to Include "The Wizard Will See You Now"

During an appearance on the Sentimental Men podcast, Grande shared that she immediately reached out to her co-star Cynthia Erivo when she learned the line “The Wizard will see you now” wasn't included. "I was sick to my stomach.” She began.

"It's my first time reading the Wicked movie script. I finish and I text Jon: 'Please, call me'. He was like, 'Are you ok?' I said, 'I don't think I am. We need to talk.' He calls me and I was like, 'We can't do that. It has to be 'The Wizard will see you now'. Are you crazy?'"

She then called Cynthia to see if she noticed the missing line, and together they reached out to Wicked’s director Jon M. Chu to discuss the exclusion. "Then we call Jon together to address this massive problem. The first thing on our task list, we literally bombarded him. I add her into the chat, we both were like 'We have to handle this. It can't be that.” We had to handle it. It was urgent. I was floored."

Jon M. Chu spoke about his reasoning for removing the line in an interview with Variety.

“I remember when Ari read that we didn’t have the line “the Wizard will see you now!” There was a reason for it; they were more progressed in the geography. In rehearsals, we didn’t have it and every time that moment would happen, they would sing it anyway. Ari was like, “I promise you, we have to have it.” So I was like, “OK, let me figure it out. We built it in so there are two entrances now, but it was worth it.”

And thank goodness he did, because what is a Wicked adaptation without one of the most iconic lines from the stage play? Ariana and Cynthia’s rallying for the line was well worth it because even though audiences would have eventually gotten over the absence of the line, the inclusion of it allowed for a very full-circle Stephen Schwartz cameo. Schwartz helped bring the show to life through music, and now will forever remain a part of the film adaptation.

'Wicked's Most Iconic Line Was Nearly Cut

When it comes to adapting something for the big screen, it's understood that some cuts will have to be made for the story to flow properly. Stage and film are two very different things, right down to the way an actor portrays their characters depends on the media they're doing it in. But the line "The Wizard will see you now" was not a line that needed to be cut, and it's surprising that it was ever considered. It is such a pivotal line to the stage production, and not even just because of the excitement it instills in fans (though that is bountiful as well).

"The Wizard will see you now" is the line that welcomes Elphaba and Glinda into the Wizard's tower, and thus kicks off the final act. It's what the entire story has been leading up to, and it's a huge moment for Elphaba's character. Up to this point, she's been feeling like a total outsider, and this moment serves as recognition for her power and ability. Cutting the line would have done a disservice to the film. Fitting it back in, and giving it to Stephen Schwartz of all people, is a perfect way to pay tribute to the stage production.

Wicked is now playing in theaters.

