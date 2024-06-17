The Big Picture Fresh teaser for Wicked: Part One starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo cast spells in cinemas on Thanksgiving weekend, Nov 27.

Kick your week off with a fresh dose of magic as a new teaser has arrived for Wicked: Part One. The first installment of Jon M. Chu’s magnificent on-screen telling of the Tony Award-winning musical will begin casting spells in cinemas on November 27, coinciding with Thanksgiving weekend. Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Galinda (later known as Glinda) and Elphaba, respectively, the leading witches take center stage in the fresh look at the wonder and excitement that awaits audiences.

Lifting their voices to a brief mash-up of the songs “Popular” and “Defying Gravity,” both Grande’s Galinda and Erivo’s Elphaba can be seen fully embracing their characters as the movie’s title is spelled one letter at a time. Representing the differences between each woman, the colors pink and green are just as much part of the story as The Wizard of Oz himself. By the end of the mini-trailer, we see Elphaba put on her iconic black hat, pick up a broom, and soar towards the sky.

What was first published as a novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire in 1995 would soon grow into a musical theater phenomenon when Wicked first took flight on the stages of Broadway in 2003. The production quickly became one of the most popular titles to ever grace the Great White Way, nabbing Tony Award after Tony Award thanks to the dynamite team of professionals behind it. The plot follows the origin story of Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West, who were first introduced in L. Frank Baum’s timeless 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, which would in turn land an on-screen telling in 1939’s movie, The Wizard of Oz. Through song, dance, and plenty of magic, Wicked plays out the unlikely friendship built between the two young women and the world that would drive them apart.

Who’s In ‘Wicked’?

It’s now been more than 20 years since Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth first originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda (respectively), so landing a stellar cast for the feature-length film was of the utmost importance. Along with Erivo and Grande stepping into the ruby red slippers of the main characters, Wicked will also feature performances from Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Peter Dinklage, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, and Bronwyn James.

Check out the latest teaser for Wicked: Part One above and stay tuned for more information about the first installment of Chu's musical masterpiece.