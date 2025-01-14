Thanks to the award season chatter, some interesting indie movies and studio-backed ones are getting traction on VOD as fans tune in for early access to some of the best movies of this season. Demi Moore-led body horror flick The Substance, the Latvian animated movie with a purrfect cat protagonist Flow, and gravity-defying Jon M Chu’s Wicked – all are winning the charts, as per a new report in Indie Wire.

Universal’s Wicked starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo is still reigning at the top spot of both iTunes and Fandango. The movie that tells the origin story of Glinda (Grande) and Elphaba (Erivo) chronicling their friendship, has garnered grossed $697 million worldwide by far and has an 88 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating. The feature is directed by Chu from a screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox have garnered several accolades too, including four nominations at the Golden Globe Awards and winning Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, eleven nominations at the Critics' Choice Awards (including Best Picture) and five nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) including Outstanding Performance by a Cast.

Which Other Movies Made the Charts?

Moore’s career-defining performance in The Substance bagged her a Golden Globe award and is currently sitting #2 on iTunes, #6 on Fandango as fans are eager to experience this body horror tale by French writer-director Coralie Fargeat. The movie grossed $79.3 million at the box office on a $17.5 million production budget and has an 89 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating. The feature is a gritty exploration of our obsession with “a better version of me” and some kick-ass performances by Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. The movie was also nominated for 5 Golden Globes, including Moore’s win, who also bagged a SAG nomination and seven nominations at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Furthermore, counted among the contenders for Best Animated Feature Oscar this year, Flow is co-written and directed by Gints Zilbalodis is #4 on Fandango and #6 on iTunes. The movie follows a black cat, when his home is devastated by a great flood, and finds refuge on a boat that is populated by a Labrador, a capybara, a white secretary bird, and a ring-tailed lemur. The misfit bunch finds solace in each other despite their differences as they look for a new home. The movie has a 97 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and is a brilliant family watch.

The Substance is currently available to rent or buy on VOD.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 The Substance A fading celebrity, Elisabeth Sparkle, turns to a mysterious drug that promises to restore her youth. The drug temporarily creates a younger version of herself, named Sue, who quickly ascends to the fame Elisabeth once craved. Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Coralie Fargeat Cast Demi Moore , Margaret Qualley , Dennis Quaid , Gore Abrams , Hugo Diego Garcia , Olivier Raynal , Tiffany Hofstetter , Tom Morton , Jiselle Burkhalter , Axel Baille , Oscar Lesage , Matthew Géczy , Philip Schurer Runtime 140 Minutes Writers Coralie Fargeat

