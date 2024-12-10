When one thinks of the Wicked stage musical, it's hard to list many others with quite as high a reputation. With that in mind, Jon M. Chu's movie adaptation certainly had big shoes - or rather ruby slippers - to fill. Well, it's already very clear that any worries were unnecessary, with 2024's Wicked proving not just one of the year's biggest hits but, for some, one of the best movie musicals of all time. In fact, such has been the film's gravity-defying box office success, that Wicked is now officially the tenth highest-grossing movie musical of all time worldwide.

With over $457 million in its back pocket, Wicked is one of 2024's biggest financial success stories at the movies, already becoming the fourth highest-grossing flick of the year domestically. However, no year-based figures can quite equate to the magical accolade that is being the tenth highest-grossing movie musical ever, with 1991's Beauty and the Beast being the unfortunate movie to lose its place to Chu's adaptation. Next up in Wicked's sights is ninth-placed La La Land, with less than $50 million separating the two - a gap Wicked would be confident in bridging.

'Wicked' is a Unanimous Triumph

Not only is Wicked a major hit at the box office but the film has been widely critically praised too. Already one of the front-runners for next year's Academy Awards, applause for every aspect of the movie, from the choreography of the dancing to the breathtaking performances, has been incredibly high. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds a certified fresh 88% from critics and an astounding 96% public rating, although this is just one of many examples of just how beloved Wicked already is. Another is the film's critical reception, with Collider's Jeff Ewing saying in his review:

"Stepping into Oz is as ambitious as it could be perilous, given how widely beloved the best of these prior properties have become. Nonetheless, Wicked is a magical musical outing, and although it’s the first of a two-parter, it’s a clear success by director Jon M. Chu. While greatly expanding Wicked into two parts is a gamble for the whole, this first entry's script provides a satisfying and well-written character progression for Elphaba and co. as Oz slides ever darker. The film works on an emotional level, and yet there are also well-delivered lessons about growing fascism that are tragically poignant in our American era. The set pieces are big and bold, and the dance numbers are creative and colorful. Grande is continually hilarious as the charmingly vapid Galinda, while Erivo is breathtakingly powerful as the so-called Wicked Witch. Both Grande and Erivo sound glorious through beautiful interpretations of modern musical classics like "Defying Gravity." It all coheres into one of the best silver screen adaptations of a musical in ages, and easily one of the year's best pictures."

Wicked is now officially the tenth highest-grossing movie musical of all time worldwide.

