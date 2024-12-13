Wicked has been an unquestionable hit at the box office, with the film storming past some people's underwhelming expectations and hitting the high notes of major milestones financially. Split between $333 million domestically and $135 million from overseas markets, Wicked has danced through life and all the way to a huge $468 million so far from just three weeks in theaters. Because of this, the movie has already hit many an impressive milestone, including becoming the tenth highest-grossing movie musical of all time worldwide. Now, over the course of the next 24 hours, the film is set to enter an equally impressive top 10 list, namely the 10 highest-grossing movies of 2024 globally.

Currently, Wicked sits just $1 million behind Successor's $469 million, with the musical adaptation's current trend of over $3 million per day in ticket sales suggesting that gap will be bridged with ease. In fact, with Wicked likely to achieve another $30 million across the coming weekend, the film could finish Sunday in eighth place on said list and having hit the $500 million mark worldwide.

Cynthia Erivo Is the Star of the Show in 'Wicked'

Close

There are many dazzling performances in Wicked, some of which are receiving plenty of Academy Awards buzz. From Ariana Grande's delightfully funny portrayal of Glinda (or Ga-linda) to wonderfully characterful turns by Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard and Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero, everyone seemingly has their favorite. However, it seems that one performance outshines them all, even with the best of her character yet to come in 2025's Wicked: Part Two. That is Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, with her emotionally nuanced portrayal of a woman scorned by society the sort to define a career. In Collider's countdown of the 40 Best Performances of 2024, Jeff Ewing said of Erivo's performance:

"While Erivo captures Elphaba’s emotional journey well into the end of Part I, it’s a journey that’s far from dour. It’s balanced against her complicated, growing friendship with Ariana Grande’s Galinda, and the pair have clear chemistry together. It creates a beautiful, emotionally rich (and sometimes heartbreaking) scene between the pair at the Ozdust Ballroom sequence, and adds emotional weight to Erivo’s beautiful performance in and rendition of ‘Defying Gravity.’ Wicked has beautiful set-pieces, nicely choreographed large dance numbers, a great script, and an often hilarious turn from Grande, sure, but it’s Erivo’s magnificent, nuanced, emotionally devastating turn as Elphaba that’s the star of the show."

You can catch Wicked in theaters now.

Get Tickets